“Run to LinkedIn”: JJ McCarthy Urged to Walk Out on Vikings After QB Snubbed for Kyler Murray for Starting Job

The Minnesota Vikings announced on August 11 that quarterback Kyler Murray will be their starter for the season, whereas JJ McCarthy will serve as the backup. While Murray, the newly appointed starter, insisted the battle was built on “full transparency,” ESPN analyst Kevin Clark has called bluff on that narrative.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m going to push back on that because if there was full transparency, they would never have called it a battle. This was not a battle. The moment Kyler Murray got signed, it was time for J.J. McCarthy to run to LinkedIn and update his resume because this competition was OVER.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Murray joined the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year contract in March, but since his arrival, reports have consistently hinted that McCarthy’s days in Minnesota are over.

Even though Murray was limited to just five games last season due to a foot injury, the 29-year-old brings seven years of NFL experience with the Arizona Cardinals, something McCarthy lacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury and then played just 10 games last year, finishing 6-4. Moreover, the QB also had more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11) last year.

Number Nine has made it abundantly clear that he wants to be with the Vikings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the place I want to be. And I love every single person in this building. I love the state. I love the fanbase. And I’m going to continue to just do whatever I can for this team and this organization.”

Still, for McCarthy, the possibility of a trade remains. If McCarthy does decide to leave the franchise, as Clark advises, he would have three suitors, according to Jason Aponte of Roundtable Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

First would be the New York Jets, with QB Geno Smith as the starter. However, “McCarthy could be the perfect low-risk, high-reward quarterback,” per Aponte.

Next are the Atlanta Falcons, who have Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. However, neither of them is a “sure bet.” Tagovailoa had a miserable last season with the Miami Dolphins, and Penix remains unproven.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, there are the Cleveland Browns, who, according to Aponte, still lack a true franchise quarterback. And McCarthy could be that face of the team. However, one key factor that could impact his trade market is the strength of next year’s QB draft class.