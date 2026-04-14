Vikings 7-Round Mock Draft: Dillon Thieneman Picked First as Minnesota Focuses on Defense

We are now under two weeks away from the start of the 2026 NFL Draft. It feels like the Super Bowl was just a couple of weeks ago, but somehow we’re already in mid-April.

As we count down the days to the draft, we at EssentiallySports have done one 7-round mock draft a day until we cover all 32 NFL teams. We’re over halfway done, and now it’s time for the Minnesota Vikings, who hold the 18th pick in the draft.

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Round 1, Pick 18: S Dillon Thieneman

Imago January 9, 2026: Oregon s Dillon Thieneman in action during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff CFP Semifinal – featuring the 5 Oregon Ducks and the 1 Indiana Hoosiers, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Indiana rolls over Oregon, 56-22. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_faf_c04_163 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

This pick came down to two players: Dillon Thieneman and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. It all comes down to who Minnesota prefers at safety, but I’m much higher on Thieneman and I am McNeil-Warren, so for my mock, I went with the Oregon product.

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Thieneman has everything you want in a prospect. He’s super athletic, running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash with a 41-inch vertical. He has loads of production with 302 tackles, eight interceptions and 13 pass breakups in three seasons. He has good size at 6 feet, 201 pounds. And he’s young at just 21 years old. What more could you ask for?

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Thieneman is coming off the best season of his career where he gave up a 57.7 percent completion rate and two touchdowns with two picks and four pass breakups. He isn’t Caleb Downs, but he’d the the No. 1 safety in a lot of draft classes.

Round 2, Pick 49: CB Keith Abney II

With Minnesota’s second round pick, I double dipped in the secondary and added Arizona State cornerback Keith Abney II to the mix. After filling in their need at safety, the Vikings still needed help at corner, and when Brian Flores has a great secondary, his defenses are typically pretty good, so why not give him another tool to work with in the defensive backfield?

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Abney is one of the best pure coverage corners in this draft class. In 2025, he was target 72 times, but allowed just 32 catches (44.4 percent) for 321 yards and zero touchdowns while picking off two passes and breaking up nine more. He’s a bit undersized at 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, but he more than makes up for his lack of height with his coverage skills.

There are a lot of good second round cornerbacks in this draft, and Abney is certainly one of them. He could be a day one starter for Minnesota.

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Round 3, Pick 82: DT Gracen Halton

Imago September 7, 2024, Norman, Oklahoma, United States of America: Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton 56 forces a with 1:46 left in the ball game to help put the Cougars away on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at the Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Norman United States of America – ZUMAr223 20240907_zsp_r223_011 Copyright: xNicholasxRutledgex

In two seasons as a starter, Gracen Halton has proven to be a really good pass rusher from the defensive tackle position. He has 58 pressures and 8.5 sacks over the last two seasons and is one of the best pass rushers among the interior defensive linemen in this class. On top of that, he earned an 89.6 run defense grade with 19 stops this season. In a weak defensive tackle class, Halton could be a gem at the end of day two.

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I like Jalen Redmond, but the Vikings still need a lot of help on the interior of their defensive line. Outside of Redmond, they don’t really have anyone, so pairing him with another really good pass rushing DT would make a lot of sense for Minnesota.

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Round 3, Pick 97: RB Emmett Johnson

Emmett Johnson isn’t the fastest or most explosive running back in this class, but it’s hard to deny his production. Last year at Nebraska, Johnson ran for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns behind a 5.8 average. He was arguably the Cornhuskers’ best offensive player in 2025, and he followed his season up with a solid showing at the combine. Had he run a 4.4, he probably would be the RB2 in this class, but sometimes you have to look past what a player does in his underwear and look at what he actually does with pads on.

It’s no secret that the Vikings need a better run game. Minnesota ranked 23rd in rushing yards per game, so adding Johnson to a room that’s led by 31-year-old Aaron Jones would help give them a boost on the ground.

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Round 5, Pick 163: WR Cyrus Allen

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Cincinnati at Oklahoma State Oct 18, 2025 Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen 4 runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Stillwater Boone Pickens Stadium Oklahoma USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWilliamxPurnellx 20251018_djc_pa6_288 NCAA, College League, USA Football: Cincinnati at Oklahoma State Oct 18, 2025 Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen 4 runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Stillwater Boone Pickens Stadium Oklahoma USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWilliamxPurnellx 20251018_djc_pa6_288

Cyrus Allen is one of my favorite day three receivers. In his final season at Cincinnati, Allen caught 47 passes for 652 yards and nine touchdowns before running a 4.47-second 40-yard dash with a 36-inch vertical. For teams that need a slot receiver, Allen should be in play in rounds 4-6.

Minnesota is one of those teams that needs a slot receiver. Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson play primarily on the outside, and they let Jalen Nailor, who played around 60 percent of his snaps in the slot last year, walk in free agency. They need someone who can play inside, and Allen did so on 93.9 percent of his snaps last season. He’d fit right in with this offense.

Round 6, Pick 196: C Pat Coogan

I know I’ve neglected center for way too long, but I really like the day three group of centers in this draft class, so I was content with waiting until the sixth round to take someone like Pat Coogan. The Indiana product gave up 10 pressures and zero sacks in 16 games last season while earning a 75.3 run blocking grade. He helped lead one of the best offensive lines in the country, and ultimately one of the best offenses in the country, to the national championship.

I don’t think Minnesota feels comfortable heading into the summer with Blake Brandel as their No. 1 center. I’m not saying Coogan is guaranteed to beat Brandel out as a rookie, but he’d give him a good fight and could start as a rookie.

Round 7, Pick 234: QB Sawyer Robertson

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Houston Vs Baylor NOV 29 November 29, 2025 Houston Cougars linebacker Corey Platt Jr. 9 pursues Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson 13 runs with the ball during the 1st half of the NCAA Football game between Houston Cougars the and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Matthew Lynch/CSM Credit Image: Matthew Lynch/Cal Media Waco Tx US EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251129_zma_c04_710.jpg MatthewxLynchx csmphotothree452594

Sawyer Robertson has been one of college football’s most prolific passers over the past two seasons. In his final two years with the Baylor Bears, Robertson threw for 6,952 yards, 59 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while adding seven scores as a runner. He’s got a live arm and has ideal size at 6-foot-4, but he struggles making difficult throws outside the numbers and can get a bit antsy at times. But there are a lot of tools to work with.

We know Minnesota doesn’t feel comfortable with J.J. McCarthy, given they signed Kyler Murray in free agency, but bringing in someone like Robertson would only fuel the quarterback competition in a good way.

Round 7, Pick 235: WR J. Michael Sturdivant

J. Michael Sturdivant doesn’t have a ton of college production, averaging about 500 yards per season in four years, but he’s 6-foot-3, 207 pounds and runs a 4.40-second 40 with a 39-inch vertical. There are a lot of tools to work with, and in the seventh round, that’s all you’re really looking for.

Round 7, Pick 244: CB Collin Wright

You can never have too many cornerbacks, so with the Vikings’ last pick, I’m selecting Stanford CB Collin Wright. The former Cardinal has given up a sub-60 percent completion rate in each of his last two seasons, but has given up nine touchdowns during that span. If he can figure out a way to cut down on his touchdowns allowed, he could be a quality depth player.