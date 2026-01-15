Significant Details Emerge on Jordan Addison’s Arrest as Court Date Set for Vikings WR After Incident

Minnesota Vikings’ explosive route-runner and receiver Jordan Addison was taken into custody earlier this week on account of misdemeanor trespassing in Florida. After paying a $500 cash bond, the WR was granted bail. However, the saga isn’t over just yet, and we have received some additional details about what happened and the next steps in his trial.

“According to a Hillsborough County criminal affidavit, #Vikings WR Jordan Addison was asked several times by Seminole Hard Rock Casino staff to leave on Monday morning. Addison refused, and had to be redirected toward the exit several times while he was escorted out of the building,” beat reporter Ben Goessling wrote on X.

He added that the WR has a February 3rd hearing on his misdemeanor trespassing charge.

Police records show Addison was taken into custody at roughly 3:46 a.m. ET and charged with first-degree misdemeanor trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance. He remained in custody until mid-afternoon, when he was released around 2:40 p.m.

The exact circumstances behind why Addison refused to leave haven’t been laid out in detail, and his legal team is already pushing back. His attorney, Tim Younger, addressed the situation on social media and made it clear they plan to challenge the arrest.

“Addison’s legal team has already initiated the investigation, identified witnesses and (is) reviewing the viability of a claim for false arrest. He looks forward to the legal process, and upon full investigation, we are confident Mr. Addison will be exonerated,” he wrote.

News of the arrest surfaced Tuesday morning, just hours before Vikings leadership was scheduled to speak publicly at their end-of-season press conferences. Both Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell said they were only recently made aware of the incident and weren’t prepared to comment on any potential response from the team.

“I just learned about that very, very recently, so I don’t want to speculate on that in any way, shape or form,” O’Connell said. “I do think we’ll get as many facts and find out exactly what happened. Speculating at this point would be incredibly premature for me.”

For Addison, it’s another unwanted chapter in what’s already been a frustrating year. On the field, the production never quite matched the expectations. He finished the season with 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns, ranking 60th out of 81 qualifying receivers per PFF. That’s not who he’s supposed to be.

Everyone around the league knows there’s more there. But when the conversation keeps drifting away from his ability and toward off-field controversies, the idea of him being the Vikings’ franchise wideout keeps getting cloudier.

Jordan Addison’s long history of controversies

Jordan Addison is eligible for a contract extension this spring, and on talent alone, the case is easy to make. He has the talent. But the decision isn’t happening in a vacuum, and his off-field track record has complicated what should’ve been a straightforward conversation.

Go back to his rookie year and you see why the Vikings were so excited. Addison finished just shy of 1,000 yards, putting up 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. His second season wasn’t far off that pace, reinforcing the belief that Minnesota has a long-term building block at wide receiver. The production hasn’t been the problem.

The issues have come elsewhere. About a year and a half ago, Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after California Highway Patrol officers found him asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce that was blocking traffic near Los Angeles International Airport. That incident didn’t simply disappear.

Addison initially pleaded not guilty to two DUI-related charges before later entering a no-contest plea to a reduced “wet reckless” charge. The NFL took notice. He was suspended for the first three games of the 2025 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

That wasn’t the first red flag, either. Three years ago, while in Minnesota, Addison was cited for speeding after being clocked at 140 mph in a 55-mph zone. He ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor speeding and paid $686 in fines, while a reckless driving charge was dismissed.

Even this season, discipline issues showed up. Addison was benched for the first quarter of the Vikings’ Week 5 game against the Browns in London after missing a walkthrough practice the week before. Put all of that together, and it’s easy to see why an extension isn’t automatic.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah acknowledged as much when asked about Addison’s future.

“Obviously that’s something we have to consider when you’re talking about long-term ramifications of a contract extension and different things like that,” Adofo-Mensah said. “We’ll have those conversations, obviously. Just a few days after the season and obviously this event just happened.”

It’ll be interesting to see how this progresses over the offseason.