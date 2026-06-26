“Silence the Doubters & Haters”: Aaron Jones Goes on Fiery Rant Against Post Calling Vikings RB “Washed”

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones spent last season giving the team enough reasons to keep the conversation going. Ultimately, he convinced them to run it back with him this year. But entering his 10th NFL season, having bounced back from a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2 last year, everyone isn’t sold on Jones’ upside.

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An Instagram page dedicated to posting Vikings content recently declared that Jones was “washed” and that this season will be his last in Minnesota. Jones shared the post as his Instagram story and crafted a strong response in kind:

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“When the lights come on it’s Showtym 🎥,” he wrote. “Silence the doubters and haters! When I first got in the league, he’s not good enough, he’s too small. Next, they say He’s injury prone- played in just as many games as your favorite backs.”

“Numbers don’t lie. Line them up with the world’s best! The thing is, no one ever expected me to be here but ME! 10 in and I ain’t stopping now 😤🤫📈.”

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Imago Credit: Aaron Jones/@showtyme_33 via Instagram

Jones has spent most of his career fighting similar labels. Ahead of the 2017 draft, scouting reports often questioned whether he had the size and durability to hold up in the league. He answered all of those – at least in parts – with his production.

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Coming off a hamstring injury the year before, Jones came to Minnesota in 2024 on a one-year deal. He started in all games that year, and rushed for 1,138 yards on 225 carries, along with adding five rushing touchdowns (and two receiving scores). By the time last season ended, Aaron Jones had amassed 10,309 all-purpose career yards – fifth-highest among all active running backs.

Jones actually drove his message home with a second story. This time, it was a post from Vikings Verified, which showed his all-purpose yards total. Jones added three shushing emojis along with it.

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Durability has really been a concern throughout his football career. Per DraftSharks, Jones has been documented with injuries 19 times throughout his NFL career so far – scattered across the offseason and the regular season – and missed 19 games in the process. Last season was a tough one for him; the RB was able to average only 4.2 yards per carry, the lowest he’s ever gone in this stat in his career. Jones also missed five games due to an injury.

His age is catching up now. Last season, Aaron Jones’ pass protection grade dropped to a disappointing 35.6, per PFF. But if there’s one thing Jones has proven every time, it’s that he can take criticism, get hurt, come back, and still produce enough to keep a team from walking away. And the Vikings clearly agreed.

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After floating as a possible cap casualty earlier this offseason (the Vikings told him he’d either be released or traded), Jones stayed in Minnesota on a restructured deal that kept him in the backfield. He doesn’t need to win the argument on Instagram. He just needs to do what he has done for most of his career: make defenders miss, pile up yards, and leave the “washed” label looking rushed.