Vikings Suffer Devastating Blow as All-Pro Defender Jamal Adams Is Out for Season After Preseason Injury

Just as the preseason optimism was beginning to build in Minnesota after a 13-10 triumph over the New York Giants on Saturday, the Vikings’ defense suffered a major loss. Star defender Jamal Adams, who had three injury-troubled seasons from 2022 to 2024, is now officially out for the entire 2026 season. The decision was made for him after he suffered a knee injury against the Giants in an unusual manner.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The incident occurred during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium, where Adams suffered a non-contact knee injury. He hyperextended his right knee while dropping back into pass coverage. The 30-year-old safety went down on the turf and got carted off the field to the locker room. Head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed that the initial examination didn’t look good, and he was “crushed” for his player. On Sunday, NFL ESPN insider Ian Rapoport confirmed from a source that Adams was indeed out entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Connell had highlighted that Adams brought an infectious energy to the locker room. He affected the team positively, and, of course, the coaching staff loved his play style. According to O’Connell, Adams was carving out a significant defensive role for the Vikings.

“In such a short amount of time, Jamal has done such an unbelievable job coming here,” the head coach said during an in-game interview, a clip of which was shared by the Vikings on X. “You feel his passion every single day. You’re just crushed for him, the role he was kind of paving for himself, and then just having a personality, experience, toughness that he brought in such a short amount of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going to miss him. We’re going to need to see some guys here step up. But what I told Jamal is our organization, we’ve got our arms wrapped around him. And he’s a part of this thing. But you absolutely hate to see that.”

Over his career, Jamal Adams established himself as one of the hardest-hitting defensive backs in the league. The former LSU superstar blossomed into a three-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro selection. He was even transitioning into a versatile linebacker within defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme. Hence, his absence in the 2026 season is a significant blow to the Vikings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, this setback adds to his long history of injury struggles. He played only 10 combined games in the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a torn quad tendon during their Week 1 win against the Denver Broncos. In 2024, a lingering hip issue limited him to just three appearances for the Tennessee Titans. But heading into the 2026 season, he was trying to be better.

Jamal Adams was prepared for any Vikings role: “I’ll walk the dog”

Jamal Adams equipped a team-first mentality entering August. At the Minnesota Vikings, he wasn’t just a linebacker-turned-safety. Instead, he was ready to take on any defensive role the team needed him in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Man, I can play linebacker, safety, corner, nose tackle, D-end, kicker; it don’t even matter,” Adams said in late July, as quoted by Will Ragatz, Vikings beat writer for Bring Me The Sports. “Whatever position you want me to play, I’ll play. You want me to walk the dog, I’ll walk the dog.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the Vikings Entertainment Network’s Tatum Everett after a training camp practice on July 30, the 30-year-old veteran got vulnerable about the mental toll of his NFL journey. He essentially had to “start all over” after spending about three years rebuilding his body and mind.

And with the Vikings giving him a prized opportunity to make a comeback, Jamal Adams didn’t want to squander it. He was already taking meaningful reps with the first-team defense before the injury sent his career graph crashing down once again. The Vikings now have to scramble for a replacement for the veteran defender while he faces yet another exhausting road to recovery.