“The Ugliest Supermodel in the World”: Vikings Legend Cris Carter Doesn’t Hold Back on Franchise’s Super Bowl Aspirations With Bold Claim

The Minnesota Vikings have made a strong stand in the 2026 NFL season with a 6-0 record. While their offense hasn’t looked exceptional, it’s their defensive line that has raised their Super Bowl aspirations. Even Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter believes that the Vikings have what it takes to win the Lombardi Trophy. However, he came forth with a hilarious analogy to explain his take.

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“If you are a legendary defense, then you got Super Bowl aspirations,” Carter said on Inside Football. “The Vikings are a supermodel. Now, they might be the ugliest supermodel in the world, but they are still a supermodel because that’s what defense and defense is trout. And anybody else in the NFL, if they had the same defense as the Vikings, they would like their chances.

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“Seattle, if you look at their offense, November, December, how it picked up and led them to a Super Bowl. But Super Bowls have been won by defenses for years. If the Vikings are gonna do anything, that defense is gonna have to continue playing at a legendary clip.”

Through the six games in the 2026 season, the Vikings defense allowed a total of 1,517 yards and forced 11 turnovers. Meanwhile, their offense gained about 1,690 total yards. Well, it’s all thanks to Brian Flores.

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The defensive coordinator has taken an aggressive approach. He ensured that the team ranks among the best when it comes to pressure rate (47.1%). The defense further shone during the game against the Indianapolis Colts. They blitzed on 85.2% of dropbacks in the 16-10 win over the Colts. That’s actually the highest single-game rate since 2013.

Meanwhile, linebacker Blake Cashman is tied 11th with 4.5 sacks, 54 tackles, and five passes defended. Dallas Turner, however, is leading with 6.0 sacks and 17 quarterback hits. He also recorded two forced fumbles this season. Furthermore, Andrew Van Ginkel, Byron Murphy, Harrison Smith, and Eric Wilson have been playing important roles in Flores’ plans.

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In the Week 7 game against the Colts, Smith sealed their victory with his fourth-quarter interception. He intercepted a pass from Daniel Jones and returned the ball for 15 yards, effectively preventing Indianapolis from scoring further points. In Week 5, Murphy intercepted New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough twice and helped maintain a 10-point margin for a win.

But things are only going to get tougher for the Vikings. The Detroit Lions will likely test the Vikings’ defense in the Week 8 game on Sunday.

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Lions quarterback Jared Goff has recorded a 67.3% completion rate and has thrown for 1,788 yards and scored 14 touchdowns in the 2026 season. Yes, he has been sacked 12 times, but he hasn’t been intercepted yet this season. To make things worse, he has Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams in his arsenal. And they are two of the most dangerous receivers in the league right now.

Minnesota’s defense will have to prove that its legendary pressure can break Detroit’s high-powered attack. If they do succeed, they can prove that Carter was right to put his wager on the Vikings’ defense.