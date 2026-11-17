The Minnesota Vikings saw an emotional reunion on November 10 as veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins made a comeback to the team, almost three years after he left. As former Vikings legend Cris Carter discussed NFL trade deadlines and the changing trends he saw this season, he revealed how costly an error the Vikings’ front office made when they let Cousins walk away the first time.

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During the November 16 episode of ‘Fully Loaded with Cris Carter & Shawn Meaike’, Carter discussed how Cousins’ return has changed the Vikings’ running offense and improved their chances of making it to the Super Bowl despite their “disgusting” defense. He also pointed out just why Cousins’ exit from Minnesota happened and the disappointing situation of their QB room in the seasons after that.

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“Right. Well, for one, it’s a gutsy move because it’s the hardest thing people will ever have to do, and that’s [to] say they made a mistake. Okay? Like, we messed this up,” Carter said. “What mistake did the Vikings make? Well, for one, they thought it was going to be easier to transition from Kirk when he tore his Achilles. Now, Kirk, even at that age of 35, he still wanted a lot of money, and that’s what he ended up getting in Atlanta. But at that time, they were trying to sign Justin Jefferson to a contract extension and try to sign some people on their offensive and some defensive players who had been in the program that they wanted to reward them for playing well. So it wasn’t a good fit because they had to sign Justin.”

Cousins left the Minnesota Vikings in free agency in March 2024 after six seasons with the team, signing a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Carter explained that since he was already 35, Minnesota expected the quarterback to be past his glory days after his season-ending Achilles injury in 2023, which was the first major injury-related break in his 12-year stint in the league.

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The team was also facing salary cap issues and could not hand Cousins the massive contract he was looking for, and prioritized star wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s extension, which proved to be a mistake. Carter explained that the Vikings hoped to develop rookie J.J. McCarthy into a franchise QB instead, giving the team a long-term option. But when McCarthy got injured, they signed Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract to serve as starter. They eventually acquired Daniel Jones after he was released by the New York Giants, keeping him on the team’s practice squad to bolster roster depth at quarterback.

In the end, McCarthy did not fit into the team the way they had hoped and was traded away to the New York Giants.

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The former Vikings wide receiver also elaborated on how it had been a waste for the team to trade away the QB they drafted with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That was when Vikings head coach Kevin O”Connell and the front office realized their blunder and decided to focus on getting Cousins back.

“And by the way, I put a top 15 pick on a quarterback that I end up trading for a fifth round pick. I think they traded him for,” Carter added. “Now, I thought JJ McCarthy was better than the performance of Carson Wentz and what they were doing. I thought he would have been better. And he’s showing that with the Giants, but Minnesota with the current roster, that defense: number one. That special teams: number one. Kicker’s only missed a couple kicks. He’s good from 50 and in. So, you had to do something. Yeah. So, typically people won’t say, ‘Oh, I made a mistake. I made that mistake. I made this mistake.’ And so, they did do it. But how much better does Kirk Cousins make that defense? People didn’t calculate that in.”

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Carter could not help but be impressed by Cousins’ intuition and skill, calling him a “savant”. He pointed out that the veteran quarterback would be running a more “sophisticated” offense compared to Kyler Murray, especially since he was familiar with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offensive scheme and fit right into it. So it was no surprise that during his first game as starter for the team, over three years since he last played with them, Cousins recorded two touchdowns for 207 yards and led the team to a blowout 30-10 victory against the Green Bay Packers.