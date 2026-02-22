Troubling Details Emerge on Rondale Moore’s Death as Late NFL WR’s Final Message Goes Viral

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 23, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore 4 practices before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251023_mcd_aj4_4

Rondale Moore, who most recently played for the Minnesota Vikings, was found dead Saturday inside a property in Indianapolis, authorities confirmed. Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin said no additional details about the 25-year-old’s death were immediately available. While officials have remained limited in what they’ve shared so far, some concerning details have surfaced about the WR’s cause of death.

“Rondale Moore (age 25) was found deceased in the garage of the property of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound,” per New Albany police chief Todd Bailey.

It’s a peculiar situation, considering his former teammate at the Arizona Cardinals, Hollywood Brown, tweeted that the late WR texted him only hours ago, adding that he knew how Moore felt.

“Bro, ain’t no way, brotha; you just messaged me a few hours ago,” Brown noted on X. “You weren’t alone, bro… I told you I know how you feel.”

What Brown means by that is open to interpretation, but he might be referring to everything Moore had endured over the last few years.

It had been a rough 2-year stretch, and the Vikings’ WR barely saw the field because of consecutive season-ending knee injuries.

He was a Consensus All-American from Purdue, which caught the attention of the Cardinals, who drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. He signed a $6.9 million, four-year contract, which incorporated a $2.4 million bonus, a pretty lucrative contract for a second-rounder.

He spent three years in Arizona and saw the field quite often, ending his tenure with 135 receptions for 1,201 yards, along with 3 touchdowns. He appeared in 39 games, starting 23, but his production wasn’t enough to extend his stay, prompting a move to the Falcons.

Hoping for a new start, things spiralled downwards after he suffered a dislocated knee in joint practices, and he never ended up taking a regular-season snap for the team. Atlanta chose to let him go, and he landed with the Vikings this offseason, hoping to leave the bad luck behind.

The misfortune continued, as he suffered a left knee injury in a preseason game against the Texans, ending his 2025 season right there and then. Regardless, what exactly was the reason behind the suspected gunshot wound is still unknown, but it does raise some questions after his last message to the fans.

Rondale Moore’s final message draws attention

It’s hard to look underneath and tell what’s going on inside a person’s mind, especially when we’re talking about NFL players, who go through so much pressure in their careers. Moore, at least on the surface, seemed hopeful that he’d overcome all his struggles, but his latest Instagram post tells a different story.

Three days ago, the late WR posted a carousel of pictures, starting with him sipping a drink in the backseat of a car with a bag that said “Work In Progress,” including pictures of him playing basketball, going on a shopping spree, hanging out with friends, enjoying the sun, and simply living life. But the final image in the carousel might’ve been a quiet message.

“Sewed up the last eight months, but it changes nothing; don’t feel better, and haven’t posted on any of my pages while I settle this little vendetta,” the image read. These are lyrics from a song by American rapper EST Gee, and it’s unclear what Moore meant when he posted that on his account, but fans are reading into it, drawing links with men’s mental health.

It seems like Giants‘ quarterback Russell Wilson drew a similar connection.

“God… we need You,” he wrote on X. “Show me, my teammates, my brothers… how to help. Show us the way. We aren’t alone, even when it feels like we are. Allow us to communicate with one another and pray for one another. We need you now!”

As tributes continue to pour in from across the NFL community, Moore’s final post has taken on a deeper meaning for many who followed his journey.