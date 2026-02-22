25-YO NFL WR Tragically Passes Away as J. J. Watt Leads Prayers for Former Vikings Player

Concerning news surfaced out of Indiana on Saturday, as Rondale Moore, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, has passed away at the age of 25, according to multiple reports.

According to New Albany police chief Todd Bailey, Moore was found in the garage of a property in Indiana with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, and an investigation is currently underway.

Moore had joined Minnesota this offseason, looking for a fresh start, but a preseason injury sidelined him and placed him on injured reserve for the year, delaying what many hoped would be a meaningful chapter in his career.

The coroner’s report states that an autopsy will be performed shortly, and there will be further updates soon. It had been a difficult couple of years for Moore, who barely saw the pitch over the last two years, thanks to knee injuries in consecutive seasons.

A second-rounder out of Purdue, the Cardinals drafted him at No. 49 in the 2021 draft, signing him on a four-year rookie deal worth $6.9 million, along with a $2.4 million signing bonus. In three seasons at Arizona, the WR racked up 182 receptions for 1,201 yards and 3 scores in 39 appearances.

He made a move to the Falcons but never played a regular-season snap in 2024 after suffering a major knee injury (dislocation) in joint practices. He came to the Vikings on a one-year deal in the 2025 offseason as a receiver and punt returner, but his comeback was derailed after a left knee injury in preseason while returning a punt against Houston.

Unfortunately, that’s how his career ended. Regardless, no love was lost between him and the world of football, and wishes poured in from all over for the wide receiver.

J.J. Watt leads prayers for Rondale Moore

The passing of Moore, who had so much more to achieve in his career, sent shockwaves across the football world. Those who’ve seen him play know what he was capable of when healthy, and it’s heartbreaking to see a career end like this. J.J. Watt, for one, was immensely affected.

“Can’t even begin to fathom or process this. There’s just no way. Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in Peace, Rondale,” he wrote on X.

Moore’s coach at Purdue, Jeff Brohm, echoed the sentiment.

“Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach,” Jeff Brohm said. “The ultimate competitor that wouldn’t back down from any challenge. Rondale had a work ethic unmatched by anyone. A great teammate who would come through in any situation. We all loved Rondale; we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with.”

According to Moore’s former teammate at Arizona, Hollywood Brown, the WR had reached out to him just a few hours ago.

“Bro ain’t no way brotha you just messaged me few hours ago 😢,” he wrote, adding that he understands how Moore would’ve felt.

Indianapolis corner, Sauce Gardner couldn’t process the loss and is troubled by everything that’s going on in the world.

“bro….. what is going on in the world right now?💔💔💔🙏🏾,” he wrote.

Everyone from coaches to players knew the potential he possessed, and the fact that he couldn’t live up to his ceiling due to unfortunate reasons will be hard to accept. Giants‘ quarterback Russell Wilson sent in his prayers, too.

“RIP Rondale Moore 🙏🏾 Heartbroken for your family, friends, & teammates 🤍🕊️”

The fans, who were hoping that Moore would return to his best next year, were just as heartbroken.

“Absolutely devastating news. Way too young. RIP Rondale Moore 🙏💙. Thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and the Vikings organization,” a fan wrote on X.