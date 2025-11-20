Vikings’ Aaron Jones Issues Strong ‘Lambeau Leap’ Warning to Matt LaFleur’s Packers

For a player who spent seven years perfecting the Lambeau Leap, what does it feel like to be denied the celebration in your own house? Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones is returning to Lambeau Field this Sunday, November 23, for a game against the Green Bay Packers. And this time, he might have an actual chance to pull off his signature celebration, as he shared a message to his former teammates.

“I’m even more excited about it this year than I was last year because I didn’t get in last year,” Aaron Jones said with a smile on his face. “I gotta smell the end zone. Find a way to make it happen one way or another and then give my leap in regulation instead of after regulation this time,” he added.

Jones is clearly serious about the challenge. While he may no longer be with the Green Bay Packers, he still wants to do the touchdown celebration after scoring, but this time as a Vikings player, despite doing it many times as a Packer. However, the RB, who was with the Packers from 2017 to 2023, made the same promise last year, too.

It was all about getting a Leap and defeating his former teammates. “I’m definitely leaping up there,” he said.

And he kept part of that promise. With 22 carries for 93 yards and four catches for 46 yards, Jones helped lead the Vikings to a 31-29 win over the Packers. But he missed out on the leap, since he couldn’t reach the end zone.

Still, he got a warm welcome from the fans and was teased by his former teammates for being denied the Leap. So now, that remains his goal heading into the upcoming game against Matt LaFleur’s Packers. Jones’ determination shows his love for the Vikings and the bond he still shares with Packers players and fans.

During his stint in Green Bay, he ranked third all-time among the franchise’s leading rushers with 5,940 yards. It was just last year that he was released by the Packers to make space for running back Josh Jacobs. Soon after his release, Jones joined the Vikings, who were also entering a new chapter.

Jones further had injury struggles in the past and even had a minor injury scare this season. But now that he is healthy, the RB has high hopes to finally get his Lambeau Leap this time.

Aaron Jones is determined to win against the Packers

The Vikings are sitting at 4-6, and their playoff chances are slipping fast after back-to-back home losses. Even with things looking rough, Aaron Jones isn’t ready to give up on the season.

“I feel like every week is a must-win now,” Jones told reporters on November 19. “So I mean you’ll get that urgency from me and spreading that around to the guys, but as far as pressing, I feel like we don’t need to necessarily press anymore because that’s when guys start to press, they feel like they got to do more than their job and we just everybody just has to do their job.”

And even though it’s a business trip, Jones is genuinely excited to return to Lambeau. He remembers the love he got the last time he was there, and going back feels like a full-circle moment in his journey.

“Definitely excited to go back,” Jones added. “Last time I was there was welcomed with much love, and that’s always appreciated. So anytime I get to go back, it feels like a full circle moment and just to take time to realize the path that I’ve been on this journey and all that it’s taken and what more it’s going to take.”

The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 23, at 12 p.m. CT.