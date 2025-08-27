Vikings Fan & ‘Transformers’ Actor Opens Up on Failed NFL Dream After Scoring 4 TDs in One Quarter

“You have to be partially brain-dead, I think, to be a Packers fan,” Josh Duhamel once said. He has never hesitated to profess his love for football and The Purple. His love for the Vikings began while growing up in North Dakota. And long before becoming one of the most recognized actors and even collaborating with a football team in his career, he had a different dream. Not just as a fan, but as a player, he once thought about going pro. However, that dream came crashing down.

Duhamel almost lit up with excitement as he recalled his college football days at Minot State University, where he played backup quarterback. In his recent interview with Rich Eisen, Duhamel revealed that as a freshman, he once stood up for his team and was convinced that he was destined for the pros.

As he recalled, he got into a game in the fourth quarter while his team was already losing badly. And he took the opportunity to show his skills. “It’s probably my freshman year, I came in the fourth quarter. We’re getting our a—- kicked. And I threw for 215 yards in like the fourth quarter and like four touchdowns. I thought I was going to the pros. I thought that was like, ‘Oh my God,’” he recalled at The Rich Eisen Show. Sadly, the actor couldn’t keep up. Or maybe his path to becoming an actor was just meant to be.

The host also asked about his stats. As revealed on the show, Duhamel played in 21 games and went 95 for 190. As per an account D2 College Football Spotlight, his stats read “1,242 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.” He started 10 games in 1993 and then was a backup in ’94. When asked if the stats were right, he added that he had split time in ’94. However, regretting the time, he added that he “should have been a starter” and called it a “soft spot.”

He may not have made it to the NFL, but Duhamel has more than made up for it with his career. He first became a familiar face on ABC’s shows. One such is All My Children, which even won a Daytime Emmy for its role. From there, he went on to land more projects. He has featured in Transformers, Ransom Canyon, Safe Heaven, Shotgun Wedding, and plenty more. However, his career never came between his love of football.

His love sometimes brought him to the Vikings’ practice and other events. In an interview, he shared that the Vikings game was the only thing that was played on their TV back home. Though the team has never won a championship, the actor’s loyalty to the team has never wavered. However, his love is split. While he remains devoted to Minnesota, he also had high hopes for the Rams and holds a special admiration for head coach Sean McVay.

Josh Duhamel deeply admires Rams’ Sean McVay

Back in 2023, Duhamel had his production company, Dakota Media, collaborate on the Los Angeles Rams‘ Draft Lab video spot. He teamed up with A-list stars to highlight the Rams in a new fan-driven project. The video features Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Diplo, and other Rams figures. “That’s what I really wanted to bring to this — the hardcore Rams fans — and we’re really proud of it,” he told The PEOPLE.

As per Duhamel, the idea was months in the making and aimed to celebrate the team’s most dedicated supporters while also bringing in some celebrity power. Speaking of his connection with the Rams, it dates back to 2017, when he first met McVay at a Beverly Hills dinner with Rams owner Stan Kroenke, shortly before McVay was hired. “This was before he was even hired as the head coach and I think we stopped and said hello at the table. I felt like I had the inside scoop before anybody else did. I was thinking like, so this is who Kroenke’s going to hire,” he said, feeling starstruck.

He praised the coach for becoming “a top dog in his position at a young age.” Duhamel said revisiting that moment during filming brought the relationship full circle. Despite his purple-and-gold loyalty, Duhamel didn’t hide his respect for what the Rams have built. He shared that Matthew Stafford and the squad’s Super Bowl LVI win just proved McVay’s ability, and he believes the organization is capable of bouncing back quickly. Cut to the present, McVay hasn’t given up on his efforts.