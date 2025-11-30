Vikings GM Regrets Max Brosmer Decision as Kevin O’Connell Confirms ‘Strong Feeling’ on JJ McCarthy – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Vikings GM lobbied for Brosmer’s combine invite, later regretted revealing their “secret”

Brosmer excelled at Minnesota: 2,828 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs before going undrafted

With McCarthy in concussion protocol, Brosmer promoted to QB2 for Week 14 start

The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback carousel has taken another spin, but this time it’s landed on a player the front office hoped no one else would notice. With starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy in concussion protocol, Max Brosmer is set to start his first game. Ahead of his start, a latest story reveals how the Vikings GM may regret their decision on the QB.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A few weeks later, at Minnesota’s 2025 pro day, the Vikings GM was overheard saying that he ‘kind of wish(ed)’ he hadn’t lobbied for Brosmer to the combine ‘because then he’d really be our secret’,” ESPN‘s Adam Schefter wrote on X. “Brosmer ultimately did not get drafted, but the Vikings were the team that was the most aggressive about signing him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikings GM Adofo-Mensah lobbied for Max Brosmer’s invite to the NFL combine at the request of his college coach, P. J. Fleck. But Mensah regretted the decision as he wanted the former University of Minnesota shot-caller to be the Vikings’ ‘secret’.

Playing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Brosmer threw for 2,828 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions. These accolades pushed the Davenport-born quarterback’s case as a prospect ahead of the 2025 season, where the Vikings picked him as an undrafted free agent.

He then had a successful preseason, completing 60.3% of his passes for 364 yards and two touchdowns, and started the season as the third-string option behind McCarthy and Carson Wentz. But as the former Philadelphia Eagles QB1 suffered a shoulder injury in late October, Max Brosmer was promoted to the QB2 role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell praised Max Brosmer ahead of his first NFL start in a recent press conference.

“Max had a really good week of practice,” the Vikings HC said about his starting QB ahead of the Week 14 clash. “I know the guys have a lot of confidence in him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Further addressing the quarterback situation, O’Connell also expressed some “strong feelings” on QB1, J.J. McCarthy’s injury recovery. The Vikings QB1 entered the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on the flight home from Green Bay on Sunday night.

Now, the Vikings travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Alongside his confidence in Brosmer, O’Connell also revealed the latest on McCarthy’s injury during a recent media appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

What did O’Connell reveal about J.J. McCarthy’s injury?

For J.J. McCarthy, his time in the NFL has been constantly impacted by his injuries. Over the course of his two-year career, McCarthy has dealt with a ligament tear in his knee, a high-ankle sprain, and a concussion, which has made it difficult for the Vikings to maintain consistency.

However, despite a mixed bag of performances this season, Kevin O’Connell continues to support McCarthy by making it clear that his return will be possible after receiving clearance from the medical staff.

“He’s progressing, but just not able to clear the last few steps,” O’Connell said. “Quite honestly, I have pretty strong feelings on just when guys do get a concussion, and where they’re at in regards to the next week. Always want to leave it open to the doctor’s ultimate to say and decision, and the protocol is in place for a reason.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With McCarthy needing more time for recovery, Minnesota fans will have their hopes pinned on Max Brosmer to help the Vikings out of their three-game losing streak.