Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Strong Statement on Fantasy Football After Disappointing Week 14 Performance

Sometimes we treat fantasy football decisions like life-or-death situations. The results tend to determine how our mood pans out in the following week. It’s only natural to wonder whether players feel that same sense of urgency. Especially when fans are the quickest to let them know about a lost wager or bet in the comments section, non-stop. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made it pretty clear where he stands on that whole thing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We not fighting for fantasy, that’s not really something that we’re thinking about,” Jefferson said of all the heat he’s been facing. “We’re thinking about winning the game, feeding our families and doing what we need to do to get to a better position for the season. Fantasy is definitely not my favorite conversation but it definitely has it variance on different people in different situations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fair enough. Some players enjoy the fantasy chatter. Some don’t. But the priority is always the win, and given the season Jefferson is having, you can understand why his focus is anywhere but on fantasy points.

The Minnesota Vikings rolled to a 31-0 win over the Washington Commanders last Sunday, powered by J.J. McCarthy’s 163 yards and three touchdowns. Jefferson, though, finished with only two catches for 11 yards.

It’s been that kind of year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through 13 games, he has 64 receptions for 810 yards and two touchdowns, a far cry from last year’s 1,533 yards and 10 scores. Some of that is due to McCarthy still being a work in progress. The sophomore quarterback even admitted they’re not always seeing the field the same way.

“I think the more experience versing certain looks,” McCarthy told reporters. “He sees the game completely different from my perspective.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

At 5-8, the Vikings aren’t officially out of the playoff hunt, but they’re staring up at several teams in the conference, including both the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions in their own division. They need more from their top weapon, and fast.

Jefferson may not care about fantasy football, but you probably do. And heading into Week 15, the general advice isn’t exactly optimistic about starting him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why you should sit Justin Jefferson in Week 15

In a giant Week 14 win over a struggling Commanders team, Justin Jefferson managed only 3.1 fantasy points, catching two of four targets for 11 yards. You just can’t survive on that, and it continued a rough trend: he’s now been under 10 points in four of his last five games.

For managers ready to make a move, ESPN floated a few alternatives depending on what your roster needs in Week 15. If you’re swinging for upside, Jameson Williams and Jaylen Waddle offer the higher ceiling. If you need a safer floor, Wan’Dale Robinson and Zay Flowers make more sense.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams Jan 13, 2025 Glendale, AZ, USA Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson 18 reacts on the bench against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium AZ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250113_mcd_su5_164

Because really, how long can you afford to wait on Jefferson? If he can’t get going on a day when the Vikings put up 31 points, it’s fair to wonder when it’s going to happen at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commanders rank dead last in pass-defense EPA, so this should’ve been the week he broke out.

It hasn’t mattered whether J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, or Max Brohm has been under center. Jefferson’s season has never found its rhythm. He has just two 100-yard games and two touchdowns all year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, the schedule softens down the stretch, but if he couldn’t take advantage of the Commanders, what makes anyone confident it suddenly clicks against the Dallas Cowboys?