Vikings Star Risks Grave Punishment After Poking Cowboys’ Tyler Smith’s Eye in SNF

The NFL’s disciplinary office has been busy this season, and it may have another case to review after Sunday’s Vikings-Cowboys game. Tyler Smith seemed to have an injury scare in the first half as he rolled on the ground. It was an eye injury, and on second look, it looked like Smith was poked in the eye.

With 1:18 left in the first half, Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave apparently poked Tyler Smith in the eye when he was making a run downfield.

And now the wait begins, because when plays like this get slowed down and circulated, the league office usually takes notice. The NFL hasn’t exactly been shy with fines this season. Fifteen weeks in, the ledger is already crowded. Hundreds of fines have been handed out, and the total tab has climbed past $6.1 million. That’s just where we are now.

There’s no neat category in the rulebook labeled “eye poke.” These plays usually fall under unnecessary roughness or unsportsmanlike conduct, the kind of thing that draws 15 yards on the field and, later in the week, a fine that lands somewhere in the low five figures. It’s not new, either. We’ve already seen it a few times this season.

Back in October, Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was fined $12,172 for poking Packers linebacker Quay Walker in the eye late in the fourth quarter. The officials flagged Metcalf for unnecessary roughness, and it mattered. Pittsburgh went from facing third-and-2 to third-and-15, a drive-changing swing over something avoidable.

There’s even precedent for harsher discipline, though it’s rare. In 2015, Aqib Talib crossed that line. Late in a loss to Indianapolis, Talib poked Colts tight end Dwayne Allen in the eye with two fingers. The play drew a flag, and later a one-game suspension.

NFL vice president of football operations Merton Hanks said at the time that Talib’s action put an opponent at unnecessary risk and simply couldn’t be excused. This situation doesn’t feel like the same, though. And in the bigger picture, it won’t change much. Minnesota’s season is already over.

The Vikings are officially out of the playoffs

The Vikings’ season officially ended on someone else’s field Sunday, which is usually how these things go when you’re hanging on by math and hope. When the Bears took care of the Browns in the early window, that door closed. Minnesota was out.

Chicago’s win pushed the Bears to 10–4, and that alone was enough to wipe out any remaining wild-card path for the Vikings. The division had already slipped away before Week 15 even kicked off, so this wasn’t a shock so much as a confirmation. Still, it lands heavily. This now makes four missed postseasons in the last six years.

On paper, you can still sketch out a scenario. Minnesota, Detroit, and San Francisco all finished 9–8, which looks neat in a standings column, but the details matter. The Vikings would hold the tiebreaker over the Lions. They would not hold it over the 49ers.

That doesn’t mean the final weeks are meaningless. They just mean something different now. Minnesota can shift its focus inward, and that’s usually when the evaluation really begins. Younger players will get more snaps. A lot of this stretch will also be about J.J. McCarthy. Development isn’t linear, and it doesn’t always happen on a clean schedule, but reps matter.

These games give the Vikings a chance to see how he responds, how he processes, how he carries himself when the stakes are personal instead of playoff-bound. That matters for 2025 and beyond.