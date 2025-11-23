Vikings vs. Packers Injury Report: Josh Jacobs Headlines 6 Possible Absentees as Kevin O’Connell Faces Defensive Scare

Coming off a win from New York, the Green Bay Packers will play their divisional rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, this Sunday at Lambeau Field. While they have a long list of bumps and bruises, a few names stood out as true game-time concerns. Running back Josh Jacobs grabbed the most headlines on their banged-up roster.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jacobs’ knee bothered him enough to hold him out on Wednesday. He moved a little better on Thursday, getting in a limited session, and pushed through another limited practice on Friday. Despite some progress, Jacobs’ availability is still unclear.

The Packers’ RB is 5th in carries (169) and 2nd in touchdowns (11), so the surrounding uncertainty would sting them deeply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden had a tougher road. His shoulder and wrist slowed him down from the start and he also remains questionable for the game. Wider receiver Dontayvion Wicks is also questionable because of his calf.

The third receiver on the injury list, Savion Williams, had the most up-and-down week. A foot injury knocked him out of Wednesday’s work entirely. He came back on Thursday in a limited role, but Friday brought another setback with no practice at all. That drop-off made his status shaky.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Packers’ defense, defensive tackle Karl Brooks tried to play through an ankle injury. He couldn’t practice early, but finally got back on the field Friday, only in a limited capacity. Even with that small step forward, he wasn’t a sure bet to suit up, and the team listed him as questionable.

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness stayed in the same category. A foot issue followed him all week, and he will be missed against the Vikings, who are also dealing with their own set of injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kevin O’Connell is also struggling with a banged-up defense

Linebacker Jonathan Greenard has played 9 games, recording 31 tackles (19 solo), 2 sacks, and 3 defended passes. But his injured shoulder kept him off the field on Wednesday. While he managed limited sessions in the next two days, his power rush didn’t look the same, and his punch off the edge lacked its usual snap. Hence, Greenard remains questionable for the game.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is also keeping an eye on nose tackle Javon Hargrave. His status wasn’t tied to rest alone anymore as he was practicing in a limited role by Friday, and the team shifted him to “unspecified.” He could hold up inside. He wasn’t ruled out, but he wasn’t cleared either. That put him in that soft-questionable zone, where everything depends on how he feels on game day morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Center Ryan Kelly also landed there, though for a different reason. He cleared enough boxes to practice fully on Wednesday and Thursday, but his concussion history made everything trickier, and he is also questionable for the Week 12 game.

With Josh Jacobs on the injured list, can the Packers get their second win in a row?