What Happened to JJ McCarthy’s Right Hand? Vikings QB Spotted With Wrap on His Throwing Hand

The Minnesota Vikings appear to have a solid reason to be concerned ahead of their Week 11 clash. Having already stepped on the field at the U.S. Bank Stadium, the team’s dynamics are predicted to be hindered as their quarterback, JJ McCarthy’s right throwing arm, was wrapped with a bandage. But what actually is wrong with his arm? Is the bandage enough to limit his potential in the upcoming game against the Chicago Bears?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to a report shared by the Bears’ insider Brad Biggs, McCarthy stepped onto the field with his throwing arm wrapped. His statement suggested that the bruise turned out to be a result of their last game against the Baltimore Ravens, which saw the Vikings lose 19-27.

“The hand was bruised in last week’s game. Fox will surely have up-close shots of it when the game begins. He’s completing 53.7% of his passes and a hand injury only complicates issues,” Biggs wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Week 1o game saw J.J. McCarthy-led Minnesota Vikings fall 27–19 at home to the Baltimore Ravens. McCarthy completed 20 of 42 passes for 248 yards, threw one touchdown, and was intercepted twice. He also rushed for 48 yards and was sacked only once.

His early 62-yard completion to Jalen Nailor tested his arm strength. However, the two interceptions, including one in the second quarter that led to a score for Baltimore, took down the team’s chances to hold their 10-9 halftime lead. While he could succeed with 47.6% of the passes, the wrap around his throwing arm adds more concerns to the team’s chance of securing their fifth win.

JJ McCarthy faces another setback as Kevin Byard boosts up his defense game

The third quarter of their Week 11 matchup saw J.J. McCarthy get victimized on a play-action pass where he stepped up in the pocket under pressure and sailed a pass into the arms of Kevin Byard. Byard collected the interception around the Minnesota 30-yard line, turned upfield, and gained solid yardage behind blocks before being brought down inside the 20. This turnover gave the Chicago Bears excellent field position and therefore shifted momentum to their side.

The interception turned out to be a big one for Byard as it was his league-leading fifth of the 2025 season. This placed him atop the NFL in interceptions at that juncture. The pick also amplified his value in the Bears’ secondary and added to his career total of 33 interceptions since entering the league in 2016 (most by any active player).