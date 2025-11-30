What Is Max Brosmer’s Net Worth In 2025? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About Vikings QB

Essentials Inside The Story Undrafted in 2025, Brosmer turned a setback into a Vikings roster spot

Signed a 3-year, $2.975M deal with $234K guaranteed and prorated $10K signing bonus

Rookie earnings already around $850K; set to surpass $1M by Year 2

Going undrafted during the 2025 NFL Draft was a blessing in disguise for Thomas Maxwell Brosmer. The Minnesota Vikings signed the quarterback as an undrafted free agent. Max Brosmer’s impressive performance during the pre-season earned him a place on the main 53-man roster. It not only opened the door for an NFL career but also helped his career earnings skyrocket.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Max Brosmer’s net worth?

There are no credible sources that claim to know Max Brosmer’s net worth. The quarterback is yet to play his full season as a professional football player in the NFL. Therefore, it is challenging to determine his net worth given the limited information available about his assets and liabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Max Brosmer’s contract breakdown

As an undrafted free agent, Max Brosmer received a pretty lucrative contract from the Vikings. He received a 3-year contract, valued at $2,975,000. He will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, which will be prorated over three years. His guaranteed money stands at $234,000. According to his contract, he is set to receive $991,667 annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

Max Brosmer’s salary breakdown

In 2025, Max Brosmer’s base salary is $840,000. Excluding the salary, the University of Minnesota alumni will also receive bonuses. He will receive a salary hike in the subsequent years of his Vikings contract. Here is a breakdown of the QB’s salary structure.

Team Year Salary Bonus Minnesota Vikings 2025 $840,000 $3,333 Minnesota Vikings 2026 $1,005,000 $3,333 Minnesota Vikings 2027 $1,120,000 $3,334 Total $2,965,000 $10,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Max Brosmer’s career earnings

As of December 2025, Max Brosmer’s career earnings stand at around $850,000. Financially, it is a great leap for a rookie. As the years pass, his career earnings are expected to increase. Currently, Andy Simms of 1 of 1 Agency manages him, while also looking after his financial affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Max Brosmer’s endorsements

There is currently no public information on Max Brosmer’s endorsement deals. With his first NFL start for the Vikings approaching, updates could emerge as his profile rises.

A look back at Max Brosmer’s career earnings

Max Brosmer played for the New Hampshire Wildcats from 2019 to 2023, and for the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2024. During that time, he played in 49 games. He completed 1,010 passes for about 11,500 yards. Max scored 87 touchdowns in that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Brosmer (@maxbrosmer) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

He only redshirted once, and that was due to tearing his ACL during the 2021 season, an injury that occurred during the pre-season practice. As a senior, he led the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision. In 2023, he earned a place in the First-team FCS All-American and First-team All-CAA.

As of Week 13, he has only completed 5-of-8 passes for 42 yards and no touchdowns in his rookie season.

Max Brosmer is set to make his first NFL start for the Vikings in Week 14. Each snap will build his experience and raise his profile, potentially opening doors to bigger contracts and endorsement deals. While the long-term ceiling is still unclear, one thing is certain: he is on track to surpass the million-dollar mark in career earnings by his second season.