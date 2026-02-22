Who Are Rondale Moore’s Parents? Everything About Late NFL WR’s Mom, Siblings, Girlfriend and More

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 21: DUPLICATE***Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore 4***Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Myles Price 4 looks on before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings on September 21st, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921113

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 21: DUPLICATE***Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore 4***Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Myles Price 4 looks on before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings on September 21st, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921113

The news of wide receiver Rondale Moore’s passing on February 21 sent shockwaves across the NFL. Police suspect he succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the circumstances remain unknown. While the cause of Moore’s death is under scrutiny, his personal life is also gaining traction, be it his family or any significant relationships. So, who are Rondale Moore’s parents?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Rondale Moore?

Born on June 9, 2000, Rondale Moore was a native of Albany, Indiana. He grew up on the same block as former NBA player Romeo Langford, and they both attended New Albany High School. Interestingly, football wasn’t a central part of Rondale’s life until he moved to Trinity High School. As a four-star football recruit, he led his team to win all fifteen games and the 6A state championship in 2017.

The following year, he chose Purdue University to advance his football career. Rondale broke the program’s 1972 record of 312 receiving yards in his very first appearance by adding 312 of his own. Moreover, he won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week title three times that year and racked up 1,164 receiving yards, 203 rushing yards, and thirteen touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, the next two years saw a decline in production. But that didn’t stop the Arizona Cardinals from picking him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. In his fourteen appearances in his rookie year, he caught 54 receptions for 435 yards and one touchdown. The hamstring surgery limited his second year to just eight games, but he still nearly maintained his production from the previous season.

Following his moderate third season, the Cardinals shipped him to the Atlanta Falcons for quarterback Desmond Riddler in March 2024. However, before he could suit up for another season, he went down with a season-ending knee injury in training camp. The Minnesota Vikings signed him to a one-year, $2 million deal last year, but he continued to struggle with health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

He aggravated his knee issues after being tackled by Jamal Hill during a preseason game against the Houston Texans. The team put him on IR, and the NFL world never saw him again. On Saturday, he was found dead in his garage. Jeff Brohm, his coach, issued a statement to shed light on Rondale’s journey.

“Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach,” Brohm said. “The ultimate competitor that wouldn’t back down from any challenge. Rondale had a work ethic unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. We all loved Rondale, we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family, we love him very much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Rondale Moore’s parents?

Rondale’s mother is Quincy Ricketts, while there’s no substantial information about his father. Quincy was the driving force behind his son’s life in quite a literal sense. According to ESPN, doctors gave Ricketts prenatal steroids after learning he would be born prematurely with underdeveloped lungs. The late wide receiver arrived five weeks early, facing health complications.

ADVERTISEMENT

The medical staff put him in the neonatal intensive care unit and fed him through a nasal tube. After a tough battle, he was finally healthy enough to return home. Throughout his personal and professional life, his mother was his biggest cheerleader. In a May 2021 Instagram post featuring the duo, Rondale summed up Quincy’s importance through a brief message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rondale Moore (@rondale_moore) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

“Strongest woman livin’ if the shoe was on the other foot don’t think I could’ve did it,” he captioned the post.

Was the Viking WR married?

At the time of writing, there’s no viable information on whether Rondale Moore ever married or dated. His Instagram profile, with a limited number of posts, suggests that he led a private life. As his family goes through a tough time, fans and players across the league continue to send in their thoughts and prayers.