“Who’s Gonna Be That Dawg?”: Justin Jefferson Sets Tone for Vikings QB Battle Between JJ McCarthy and Kyler Murray

Essentials Inside The Story Justin Jefferson has made it clear that the starting quarterback job is not a gift

NFL Network Insiders describe the quarterback situation in Minnesota as true competition

Minnesota may have invested heavily in JJ McCarthy, the arrival of Kyler Murray changes things

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson isn’t waiting for his team to hand out a quarterback crown; he’s actually demanding that it be earned.

On Good Morning Football, he addressed the quarterback competition in simple terms: the Vikings need one player who steps into the noise and stays standing. That bar is aimed at quarterbacks JJ McCarthy and Kyler Murray, and Jefferson’s comments show he’s not giving either of them a free pass.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Who’s gonna be that last man standing?” Jefferson asked. “Whos’ gonna be that dawg? Who’s gonna be that leader to carry us throughout the season? Because that is definitely a missing piece that we’re looking for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Darnold had set the gold standard in Minnesota in the 2024 season before moving on to the Seattle Seahawks and winning Super Bowl LX last season. But those expectations met an offense that was mostly a rotating cast. McCarthy started two games to kick off the season before a high ankle sprain derailed him for five weeks.

The team stumbled through Carson Wentz’s uneven performance next, and when McCarthy suffered a concussion in late November, Max Brosmer stepped up briefly. A hairline fracture cost McCarthy another game, and Jefferson watched it all unfold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jefferson’s 1,048 receiving yards and 84 catches say that he got the ball, but they don’t disguise the lack of a clear, go-to signal caller. The Vikings went 6-4 with McCarthy as the starter, which is definitely better than a total crash, but not a sign of a quarterback room that believes it’s found its engine after just one uneven season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Jefferson has also been very clear about how thin the quarterback picture has felt. Talking to USA Today, he said he thought the Vikings would have done further with a steady quarterback already in place. When asked if Minnesota could have done better in 2025 if they still had Darnold under center, Jefferson didn’t hesitate.

“Everyone knows the difficulty of the quarterback position this year, of how we were dealt it,” Jefferson said. “But having a quarterback that already had a season under his belt with us, knew the plays, knew the playbook, knew the players – throwing to me, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, all these guys – I definitely feel like we would have done better. But it is what it is. It’s on to new and better things, but I’m definitely happy and proud of him (Darnold) that he was able to reach it this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also been direct about what he wants from the quarterback who finally wins the starting job. On the very first day of the Vikings’ offseason program, he told reporters the offense still needs “that one guy” and that he’s excited to see who steps into that role.

“It’s really good to get some good talent in the room to give a little spark in that room,” Jefferson noted. “To see a competitive edge and from those guys to really lock in and to do what we’re expecting them to do, which is to come in and to be that guy. We need that one guy for this team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

JJ McCarthy and Jefferson have also been working with each other this offseason to improve their throws and clean up their timing. As for the rest of the team, the standard Jefferson has set has already become the measuring stick for the entire QB competition.

McCarthy or Murray? Minnesota’s big decision

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has recently described the starting quarterback role in Minnesota as a “true competition” between Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They envision is being a true competition: Kyler Murray vs. JJ McCarthy,” Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show. “And both these guys are going to go into this believing they’re gonna win this job. I don’t know frankly how friendly that quarterback room is going to be. It’s going to be a very competitive quarterback room.”

Kyler Murray arrives from the Arizona Cardinals with a resume Justin Jefferson has already praised. He’s got seven NFL seasons under his belt, two Pro Bowl appearances, and a history of explosive plays that McCarthy hasn’t consistently matched. When asked about the impact of Kyler Murray entering the QB1 conversation in Minnesota, Jefferson made the stakes crystal clear for McCarthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 04: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson 18 looks on during the second half of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on January 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Packers at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260104275

“For JJ, for somebody to enter that room with that type of ability, that type of talent, he’s got to step it up a little bit,” Jefferson noted. “So it’s good for him to feel that type of pressure and to really lock in a little bit and say, ‘It’s either now or I’m going to take that back seat again.’ It’s all a competitive mindset when it comes to these type of things. It’s all about who’s ready for that moment and who’s ready to step up and take that initiative.”

McCarthy, as the 10th overall pick from 2024, is the most expensive bet on the Vikings roster. Last year, he only managed 1,632 yards and 11 touchdowns against 12 picks. That, along with his 57.6% completion rate, is not the type of stats that come with a seal of approval. He’s been hurt and inconsistent.

ADVERTISEMENT

One way to look at this competition is that the Vikings brought Murray in to start and force McCarthy out. But Minnesota has too much tied up in McCarthy, and too little reason to truly trust Murray from the start to make it a coronation. McCarthy, meanwhile, became the first NFL QB to throw three fourth-quarter touchdowns in his debut. The injuries derailed him, but the spark that made him a first-rounder in 2024 clearly still exists and just needs consistency.

Justin Jefferson’s “dawg” line applies to both Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy right now: either one can be the guy, but neither earns it on resume, hype, or sentiment. The one who answers Jefferson’s standard will be the one who takes the throne in Minnesota.