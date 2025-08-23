Will Tai Felton Play Today’s Game? How Serious Is the Vikings WR’s Injury?

The buzz around the third-round pick out of Maryland, Tai Felton, has been palpable, so much so that beat reporter Emily Leiker’s tweet from the sidelines landed like a thud. “Notably, I haven’t seen rookie WR Tai Felton. He might be here out of uniform and I just haven’t spotted him yet. He exited Wednesday’s scrimmage with an apparent injury.” That single word—apparent—immediately sent the fanbase into a familiar spiral of concern. This isn’t just about a preseason game; it’s about the viability of a weapon that was quickly becoming a favorite for the coveted ‘Mr. Mankato’s award,’ given to the standout rookie of camp.

The concern is amplified by the Vikings’ unique circumstances. With starter Jordan Addison set to miss the first three games of the regular season due to a suspension, the battle for the WR4 spot behind Justin Jefferson, Addison, and Brandon Powell was already significant. It’s a role that could see genuine snaps in critical early-season moments.

Felton, with his elite 4.37 speed and polished route-running, was neck-and-neck with veteran Lucky Jackson, turning heads with every rep. His journey to this point is one of resilience; a devastating high school ACL injury that saw many programs withdraw their offers, yet Maryland stood by him. That loyalty forged a grinder’s mentality, a player who spent late nights catching hundreds of tennis balls from a machine to hone his craft. This isn’t a player the Vikings, or the fans, want to see sidelined.

So, how serious is it? According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Felton exited that final scrimmage with what appeared to be a hand or arm injury. The initial prognosis, thankfully, is optimistic. It “doesn’t sound like a serious injury,” but his status for the preseason finale against the Titans was immediately thrown into question. Jim Ccaurathy also tweeted that “He’s here and has no cast or anything. In street clothes tho.”

For a rookie like Felton, these preseason plays are invaluable. He’s already shown flashes of why he was a record-setter at Maryland, with observers like Charles Barnes noting he was among the names that “stood out in 2 games.” Losing that momentum is a setback in itself.