“You’re Going to Be Sitting on the Bench”: Shannon Sharpe Rips J.J. McCarthy Over Strange Kyler Murray Remark

Essentials Inside The Story J.J. McCarthy shows cold attitude toward newly signed quarterback Kyler Murray

Pro Football HoFer Shannon Sharpe criticized McCarthy on his podcast

Under McCarthy, the Vikings went from 14-3 record in 2024 to a 9-8 record in 2025, missing the playoffs

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe is absolutely furious with Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy following his description of his relationship with Kyler Murray. The Vikings had an OTA on Wednesday where the two quarterbacks lined up for training and used a weird classroom analogy to describe their relationship, which did not sit well with Sharpe.

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“It’s his fault. Had you played better, Kyler Murray’s services would not have been needed,” said Shannon Sharpe on a recent episode of his The Nightcap podcast. “The mere fact that they got Kyler Murray in there tells you everything you need to know, J.J. McCarthy. Don’t be mad at the coach, be mad at you. Your play brought this on… and guess where you’re going to be? He is going to be on the field; you’re going to be sitting on the bench.”

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Sharpe was quite critical of his analysis of McCarthy. According to him, it was McCarthy himself who brought this situation upon himself. The Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. But a torn meniscus ended his rookie season, even before it started. That year, quarterback Sam Darnold led the Vikings to a playoff berth with a 14-3 record.

But the following year, the Vikings didn’t offer Darnold a new contract and instead put their faith in McCarthy. But it proved costly, as Darnold went on to win the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, and the Vikings missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

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Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 21: Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ. McCarthy 9 looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings on September 21st, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921045

And the main reason for such a poor season? It was J.J. McCarthy. What people expected to be his breakout season resulted in an absolute disaster. Coming back from a season-ending injury, he suffered a concussion, a sprained ankle, and fractured his right hand. It limited his season to just 10 games. In those games, he recorded 1,632 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with a 57.6 pass completion rate. On top of that, he threw 12 interceptions and was sacked 27 times.

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His performance against the Green Bay Packers left a bad aftertaste for the Minnesota fans. With zero touchdowns, he threw two interceptions and was sacked five times. These performances are pretty much self-explanatory as to why the Vikings wanted a second quarterback to have a competition with J.J. McCarthy. Sharpe directed his statement at McCarthy, following his comments about Murray and head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“It’s just like two guys in a classroom,” McCarthy said Wednesday at the OTAs. “He sits on one side, I sit on the other side, and it’s the coaches’ responsibility to teach us and coach us.”

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The addition of Murray will bring depth to the quarterback room. Besides, last season’s poor quarterback display also added to the fact that O’Connell and the front office wanted someone like Murray on the team.

Before signing with the Vikings, Kyler Murray played only 5 games for the Arizona Cardinals before he missed the rest of the season due to a foot injury. Murray finished the season with 962 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions with a 68.3% completion rate, proving that he can still be a reliable quarterback for his team when needed.

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Kyler Murray has positive comments about J.J. McCarthy

Earlier this offseason, the Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million. Being a Pro-Bowler, his addition also created better depth in the QB room, with the franchise hoping to bounce back from last season’s failure. While the quarterback had to hear some cold words from his competition, he was quite supportive of McCarthy.

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“It’s been great,” Murray, 28, said of his connection with McCarthy.

“Obviously, I know he’s a younger guy, so any way I can help him … I’ve played seven years now, going on eight. So I’m considered a veteran, even though I don’t see myself as that. [I can] give him any knowledge that he needs. Again, we’re both competitors, and I know we both want what’s best for the team,” Murray added.

Imago October 12, 2025: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray 1 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_088 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

It is a great opportunity for McCarthy to learn from a veteran NFL quarterback. Besides, joining the Vikings also allows Murray to rejuvenate his career. Despite being a former No. 1 pick, injuries plagued his career.

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An ACL tear in 2022, then limited availability in the following year, and a persistent foot injury in 2025 saw him spend a major part of his NFL career on the sidelines. Finally, the Arizona Cardinals let him go after such issues.

Murray is still not over his prime. Maybe a healthy competition will see him finally tap into his inner potential. However, the same may not be true for McCarthy. Despite his wanting to be the sole QB1 for the Vikings, it looks like the tides are slowly shifting in his favor.