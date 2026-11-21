Packers fans have waited a long time to see Vince Lombardi on the big screen, and the wait just got a lot shorter. According to TMJ4 News, his family has signed off on a feature film about the late coaching legend’s life.

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Eighteen Worldwide’s James Manera and Massimiliano “Max” Musina now have the opportunity to bring Lombardi’s story to the big screen. The deal also leaves the door open for related scripted television and documentary projects.

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The news dropped Wednesday, just a week before the Packers travel to face the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, so it’s been a busy stretch for Titletown.

His son, Vince Lombardi Jr., secured the agreement for the family through its representative, Luminary Group. He will also serve as an executive producer, so the family has a seat at the table.

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“People remember my father for the wins, and there were a lot of them. What I remember is how hard he worked for them, how much he cared about the men who played for him, and how seriously he took his faith and his family. That is the man I hope audiences get to know,” Lombardi Jr. said.

Manera’s screenplay begins in 1958, when Lombardi was still with the New York Giants, and the Green Bay franchise’s very place in the NFL was in jeopardy. The Packers were coming off a dismal 1-10-1 season. That’s the kind of underdog setup a movie can sink its teeth into.

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Lombardi left Green Bay with five NFL titles in nine seasons, including victories in the first two Super Bowls. The game still carries his name on its biggest prize: the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The film comes with serious Packers pedigree, too. Dave Robinson, Boyd Dowler, Marv Fleming and Chuck Mercein, all of whom played for Lombardi, will be involved, and Robert Schmidt of the Vincent T. Lombardi Foundation joins as a co-executive producer.

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Manera’s script is what won the family over, and the people guarding Lombardi’s legacy were clear about how seriously they take that job.

“More than fifty years after his passing, Coach Lombardi’s name still stands for excellence, and protecting his legacy is a responsibility the family takes seriously,” Luminary Group president Pete Enfield said.

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“Vince Lombardi demanded excellence, and he gave it back in equal measure to the men who played for him. Writing this film meant living with that standard every day,” Manera said.

Musina, who will produce alongside Manera through their Eighteen Worldwide company, boiled the Lombardi approach down to a simple idea and thanked the family for trusting them with the story.

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“His philosophy was simple and almost impossible to live up to: prepare harder than anyone, and take care of the man next to you,” Musina said.

This is only an option, so think of it as the opening drive rather than the final whistle. And Lombardi’s road to the big screen has been bumpier than a frozen Lambeau field in December.

Why Vince Lombardi’s Big-Screen Story Took So Long

Calling this approval “finally” isn’t just fan impatience. The NFL launched development of a Lombardi biopic back in 2007, and Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Productions and ESPN Films later joined.

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Eric Roth wrote the script for De Niro to star in, based on Instant Replay, the memoir by Packers lineman Jerry Kramer and Dick Schaap. It would have leaned into Lombardi’s rivalry with Cowboys coach Tom Landry.

That version stalled after De Niro stepped away. Later, John Travolta was reportedly interested in making a separate Lombardi biopic. In 2013, Legendary Pictures tapped J.C. Chandor to write and possibly direct another film, backed by a deal with the Lombardi estate and rights to the Broadway play “Lombardi.”

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So the family hasn’t exactly been shutting doors on Hollywood. What’s different now is a finished script, plus players who actually suited up for Lombardi. Neither earlier project has produced a completed film.

“Coach Lombardi’s lessons outlived every game he coached. This film will carry them to a new generation, on and off the gridiron,” Schmidt said.

Lombardi passed away in 1970 at age 57, yet the sport still measures its coaches against him. Now comes the hard part: turning that legacy into a movie worthy of the man, with Packers fans watching every snap.