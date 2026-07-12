Vinod Khosla Forced to Give Up Stake in Another NFL Team After $9.6 Billion Seahawks Purchase

The Seattle Seahawks finally found their owner. A group led by Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, has emerged as the winning bidder to purchase the Seahawks. However, before he begins this new chapter, he will have to cut ties with the San Francisco 49ers.

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Sportico reported that this deal is worth a record-setting $9.6 billion. However, Khosla will have to give up his 3.1% minority stake in the San Francisco 49ers, which he has had since July 2025. According to the publication, the stake was valued at more than $8.5 billion.

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Khosla is a San Francisco native. When it came to purchasing the 49ers stake, he said during the 49ers Horizon Summit that it was an “easy decision.” He and his sons are big fans of the team. However, they will now begin a new journey.

The $9.6 billion sale of the Seattle Seahawks is one of the biggest ever in America. But the crown rests with the Los Angeles Lakers, after Mark Walter purchased them for $10 billion in 2025.

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However, Khosla’s purchase is not final yet. ESPN reported that NFL team owners must approve the deal, and they are expected to vote on it on Aug. 26. If they approve it, Neeru Khosla, Vinod’s wife, will become the Seahawks’ controlling owner, according to a memo sent to NFL teams. Per the notification, reported by Mark Maske, their son, Neal Khosla, will also have an important role in running the team.

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Paul Allen bought the Seattle Seahawks in 1997 for $194 million. After he died in 2018 at the age of 65, his estate took over ownership of the team, with his sister, Jody Allen, named executor.

Vinod Khosla comes with a solid background. He began as a tech entrepreneur in the 1980s, before entering venture capital with Kleiner Perkins. After working with them for 18 years, Khosla established Khosla Ventures. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $13.7 billion.

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Khosla was also named to the Forbes Midas list 19 times, topping the list in 2026.

The venture capitalist is inheriting a team that has been among the winningest in recent years. From 2016 to the present, the Seahawks have recorded only one losing season and have consistently featured in the playoffs.