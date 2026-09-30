Viral Bears Fans Behind Mike Ditka and Ben Johnson Cosplays Confirm Relationship Status

The crowd at Soldier Field went into a frenzy during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles. But it’s not just because of the way the Bears dominated the gridiron against the Eagles for a 27-7 win.

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As the game entertained the crowd on Monday, the camera focused on a couple – Megan Brown and Derek Demko. Demko came to the stadium dressed as the Bears’ coach, Ben Johnson. Meanwhile, Brown sat beside him dressed like the former coach, Mike Ditka. And to raise the hype around the cosplay, they even kissed on camera, creating a viral moment

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“For those here from the Mike Ditka and Ben Johnson kissing video- WE JUST GOT ENGAGED! 🧡💙🐻⬇️🏈 #beardown #benjohnson #mikeditka #engaged” Brown shared on X along with a picture of the couple in their cosplay, holding a card that read, “BEST PLAY OF THE GAME [image of a ring] SHE SAID YES!”

Demko is a Chicago native, but he and Brown live in Los Angeles. And both of them are actors. They revealed that they met at a comedy theater and got engaged to each other right there last Thursday, per ABC7 Chicago.

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“We brought a sign that said we had just gotten engaged,” Demko told the network. “But definitely not that early in the game. It was like first quarter when it happened and all of a sudden, our phones started blowing up.”

And now, the couple wants to take things up a notch. They want the Bears to attend their wedding.

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“So, we’re going to do everything we can to get addresses and invite every Bears player, coach and every person affiliated with the Bears who wants to come to our wedding,” Brown confirmed.

The couple was also in for a thrilling night, as the Bears stunned the Philadelphia Eagles into a defeat. The game marked an impressive return for veteran quarterback Case Keenum, who hadn’t taken a snap since after 2023.

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Mike Ditka has been living in Chicago after years in Florida. The veteran coach is now in his late eighties, but is still remembered by those he coached in Chicago. The Athletic’s Dan Pompei met Ditka along with Dan Hampton and revealed that former players McMahon, Jim Covert, Gary Fencik, Mike Singletary, Keith Van Horne, and Tim Wrightman have dropped by to visit him, now that he lives in the city.

How could he not?

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Ditka spent 12 seasons in the NFL as a player. He began his journey with the Bears in 1961 and made the Pro Bowl for five straight years. Ditka played for the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles next.

Ditka became the Bears’ head coach in an interesting manner. He’d sent a letter to George Halas, his former head coach and then the Bears’ owner, to consider him for a head coaching role, while also hoping to renew their friendship. Halas took him up on his offer in 1982, and the job was his.

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Ditka told the team at that time he’d give them a Super Bowl in three years. In the 1985 season, the Chicago Bears lifted the Lombardi Trophy. His record with the Bears stands at 106-62, with seven appearances in the postseason.

Ben Johnson is perhaps the only coach who has been as successful with the team after Ditka. The current Bears head coach’s win percentage is at .647, while Ditka was at .631. And the former head coach has taken note of Johnson’s prowess.

“Unsurprisingly, he likes Ben Johnson’s style,” Pompei wrote. “I tell him Johnson reminds me of him in his boldness, fearlessness and transparency. He nods.”

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Megan Brown and Derek Demko’s hilarious Mike Ditka and Ben Johnson cosplay provided the ultimate backdrop for their engagement announcement. With Ditka back in Chicago, perhaps the couple could also get a nod from the veteran coach? We’ll have to wait and watch.