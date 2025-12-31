Von Miller Announces Retirement Stance With Commanders Struggling Under Dan Quinn

Essentials Inside The Story Von Miller on His retirement after a poor season with the Commanders

Veteran pass rusher believes Commanders can rebound

Miller credits mentor Richard Smith, praises Bears’ rise

Von Miller may no longer be at his peak, but retirement is not on his radar. Despite the Washington Commanders‘ struggles this season under head coach Dan Quinn, the veteran pass rusher made it clear that his passion for the game remains intact.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on the Team 980 podcast on Tuesday, the veteran pass rusher opened up about his future and why he still feels the fire to play. The Commanders have not looked like the same team they were last season, but Miller’s love for the game has not changed.

“I just love football, man. I love all aspects of it. I love practice, watching film, and being in the locker room with the guys,” Miller said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I guess if I got bored, I might want to do something other than this, but so far I haven’t. I just love it.” For Miller, it is not just about game days. It is about the daily grind, the teammates, and staying part of a locker room.

When asked about the upcoming offseason, Miller kept it honest. He said he knows he is not 24 anymore and understands he cannot control where he plays next. Still, the 36-year-old shared that he wants to be back with Washington and believes the team is better than what fans are seeing right now. Miller pointed to key injuries, saying the return of players like Terry McLaurin has already changed games and shows how different the team can look when healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller believes that getting more players back, adding talent in free agency, and using a high draft pick can turn things around fast. He said the motivation after a season like this could push the Commanders forward.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Von Miller credits Richard Smith for early career lessons and praises the Bears’ progress

Von Miller shared a heartfelt message on his YouTube Shorts on Tuesday, giving credit to a coach who helped shape his NFL career early. The veteran pass rusher talked about former linebackers coach Richard Smith and how those lessons still stay with him today. Miller made it clear this moment meant a lot to him.

“Richard Smith, um, linebackers coach. That coach showed me how to play football very early on when I first got in the league,” Miller said. He recalled deep talks about greatness and legacy. “He was talking to me about the Hall of Fame… He’s like, “You want to be the best, my man; you don’t wanna be just good.”

The 14-year NFL veteran said that Smith believed in him before he believed in himself. He gave the coach credit for pushing him the right way and showed respect for the work Smith is doing now with the Chicago Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller said it has been fun to watch the Bears improve. He pointed out that the quarterback is playing well, the defense is stepping up, and the team is winning important games. He added that seeing the Bears win an overtime game gave him goosebumps and showed how much the team has changed.