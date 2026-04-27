Von Miller Opens Door to Cowboys After Revealing True Post-Retirement Ambition

The Dallas Cowboys are doing everything to address their poor defense. Last season, they finished 30th in total defense (377 YPG). Adding players like DE Rashan Gary, S Jalen Thompson, and DT Jonathan Bullard was not enough for them. They spend most of their draft picks on defensive players, too. But the question remains whether these players can help pull the Cowboys out of the puddle.

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Many believe what they lack is a veteran presence in their defense, someone who can guide the young players and rookies. Surprisingly, just as the thought arose, a potential name also came up—linebacker Von Miller. There are hardly any talented and experienced defense players in the league like him. Moreover, during an appearance on a stream with internet personality N3ON (pronounced Neon), the linebacker kick-started the possibility of his playing for the Cowboys.

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“No,” said Von Miller to N3ON when asked whether he played for the Cowboys via Brandon Loree on X. “You never know, though.”

Despite never having played for America’s Team, 37-year-old Von Miller is still keeping his doors open for the franchise. After playing all 17 games for the Washington Commanders, Miller is currently a free agent. So, there is scope for him to join them in Dallas. Moreover, his dad used to be a massive Cowboys fan.

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“My dad was screaming in the room,” said Von Miller. “I heard him screaming, and I ran back to him… I found him, he watching television and he liked screaming with joy. I look at the TV, it was a star on the TV… It’s like a core memory for me… Cowboys, yeah.”

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Miller grew up in DeSoto, Texas. There is a cult following of the Cowboys, and his father was one of them. He always cheered for the team with the big blue star on their helmets. Watching his father screaming with joy and enjoying every point that the Cowboys scored is etched in the eight-time Pro Bowler’s memory.

Unfortunately, in his 15-year career, he never got to wear that star on his jersey. The Denver Broncos drafted him in 2011. He won Super Bowl L with them. In 2021, he came to the Los Angeles Rams and won his second Super Bowl. In 2025, he went to the Washington Commanders after spending three seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 2022.

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But he is not losing hope. He has an optimistic approach to things. Moreover, the Cowboys could also benefit from having Miller in their squad. It is expected that defensive coordinator Christian Parker will rely on the 3-4 scheme while also utilizing 4-3 and 4-2-5 nickel schemes. Miller, being a versatile edge defender, can play in all these systems.

He is an archetypal 3-4 OLB, excelling at rushing the passer while standing up and dropping into coverage. He also thrives in a 4-2-5 system, lining up as a wide defensive end to maximize his lateral quickness and pass-rush moves. Although he started under a 3-4 defense, he has experience playing under a 4-3 system for Jack Del Rio. While many may see his age as an issue, his stats from last season proved that it is nothing more than a number.

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Imago Super Bowl MVP Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller raises the Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl 50 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 7, 2016. Denver wins Super Bowl 50 defeating Carolina 24-10. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20160207484 KEVINxDIETSCH

Super Bowl MVP Denver Broncos Linebacker from Miller raises The Lombardi Trophy AT Super Bowl 50 AT Levi s Stage in Santa Clara California ON February 7 2016 Denver Wins Super Bowl 50 defeating Carolina 24 10 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY KEVINxDIETSCH

Despite the Commanders finishing last in the NFC East, the LB highlighted his elite skills at every chance he got. Last season, he racked up 26 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, and nine sacks. Considering he was 36, these numbers are quite impressive. There’s still time for him to find a team. The two-time Super Bowl champion has taken a shot in the dark. It will be interesting to see whether the Cowboys take that chance to add the veteran to the roster. Even if no franchise offers him a contract, he has a target that he is eyeing after his professional football career.

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Von Miller aims to be a general manager in the future

When he retires, Von Miller will go down as one of the most celebrated linebackers ever. But what happens after that? While most NFL players tend to shift to become analysts for different networks, Miller wants to work for a particular franchise rather than giving his face and voice to NFL networks. According to DNVR’s Zac Stevens, the eight-time Pro Bowler has “long wanted to be a GM after his playing days” are over.

Miller attended the NFL Combine in 2023, meeting and talking with multiple front office personnel to create a network, which will make his future endeavors somewhat easier.

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“You gotta build relationships,” Miller said of being a general manager at the time, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “How do I know this guy’s a great coach? How do I know he’s a bad coach? How will he fit into my culture? What is my culture?”

It is through holding meetings that the 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year gets a better idea about the ins and outs of the league. What makes a coach good? What makes them bad? He will be able to make these decisions once he knows everyone’s capabilities. Besides, he also needs to know about himself. Based on his work and personality, which franchise’s culture will he fit into? It is a tedious process, and Miller is also pretty engrossed in it.

He wants to spend time with every individual at every level. He does not want to get stuff because he is someone famous. Rather, he wants to work his way up the ranks. Miller’s post-retirement plan is different, but it is not entirely new. Previously, the San Francisco 49ers general manager, John Lynch, ventured this path.

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He played in the NFL for more than a decade and won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2017, he was hired as the 49ers’ GM. So, somebody has already achieved success in this path. It should give Miller all the motivation he needs. But as of now, the first-rounder hopes to continue as a linebacker in 2026. If things do not go his way, he always has his post-retirement plans ready.