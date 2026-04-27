Von Miller Says He “Would Love To” Play for Broncos Again Amid Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story Von Miller wants to go back to Denver. He has been vocal about it for months.

He also spoke about the franchise during the NFL Combine.

He may have had an eye on another team, too.

Since the start of 2026, Von Miller hasn’t been shy about where he wants to be: the Denver Broncos. The truth is that reunion has been on his mind for a while. Even last year, he picked up the phone and reached out to general manager George Paton to explore the possibility. But at the time, there just wasn’t space for the then 36-year-old Miller, no matter how strong the connection still was.

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Yet, the heart wants what it wants, and now that Miller is a free agent, the chances of joining the Broncos are higher than ever. No wonder he reiterated it in his latest conversation with YouTuber N3on.

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“If I could pick, I would love to go back to the Denver Broncos,” Miller said, but then also mentioned the other teams he played with. “I would love to go back to the Bills, too. I would love to go to the Commanders.”

Here’s the thing: Miller was selected by the Broncos second overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. During his 10 years in Denver, Miller played 142 games, recording 110.5 sacks and more than 500 tackles. He was one of the most important players on their defense for years. His biggest moment came in Super Bowl 50, where he completely took over the game with 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two quarterback hurries. That performance earned him the Super Bowl MVP award and cemented his legacy.

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Even though it was a successful stint, the Broncos traded him to the Los Angeles Rams for second and third round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

At the time he was traded, Miller was in the final year of a six-year, $114.5 million deal. The move allowed Denver to gain assets for their rebuild, as he was projected to bring in a fifth-round compensatory pick if he moved to a new team in free agency. Those picks were later used to select edge rusher Nik Bonitto and linebacker Drew Sanders through a pick swap.

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After leaving Denver, Miller went on to play for the Rams, Bills, and Commanders. Even now, Miller has said more than once that he would like to return to Denver for the 2026 season. The same was the case during the NFL Combine.

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Von Miller made it clear at every turn just how much he wants a return to the Broncos

According to Charlie Campbell of Walter Football, Von Miller kept pushing for a return to the Denver Broncos even during the buzz of the NFL Combine.

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“Witnessed last night at the NFL Scouting Combine, veteran pass rusher Von Miller was talking and lobbying Broncos front office members to bring him back to Denver next season. Miller really wants to be a Bronco again,” Campbell wrote on X in February.

It was interesting watching Von Miller openly push for a return to the Denver Broncos at the Combine, but that’s only part of the story. Just as importantly, he is beginning to get a feel for the scouting side of the game. Miller has made it clear that once his playing days are over, he wants a future in an NFL front office, with aspirations of becoming a general manager.

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It’s a path others have walked before, like John Elway, for example, and Ozzie Newsome, both of whom won Super Bowls after legendary playing careers. If everything lines up, Miller could eventually follow that same blueprint.

All that said, he also joked about joining a completely different team recently. What was that about?

Von Miller wanted to join the Raiders?

Von Miller gave Denver Broncos fans a brief shock when he posted on April 1 that he was signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. The post even got a reaction from Tom Brady, which made it feel more believable. But it turned out to be nothing serious. Miller later cleared things up.

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“That was obviously an April Fool’s joke.” Miller said, “It got out of hand. Y’all know it ain’t real, man. April Fools. I’m chillin’, man.”

Right now, Miller is still a free agent after the Washington Commanders decided not to extend his contract in March. Even after 14 seasons and two Super Bowl wins, he believes he still has plenty left to give.

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He spoke about his aspirations to return to the NFL on his Free Range podcast in March 2026, where he said his next team “might be with the Commanders, it might be with the Broncos, it might be back with the Bills,” referring to the Buffalo Bills.

That shows he is keeping his options open while still staying connected to familiar teams. At the same time, Miller made it clear that he is not expecting anything to happen quickly. He said he will probably get signed around July, based on how free agency usually works. Teams often wait until after the draft and offseason workouts before making moves for veterans. So, it will be interesting to see where he lands.