Von Miller Sparks Cowboys Rumors After Admitting He “Picked the Wrong Team”

Von Miller is still looking for a home. However, of late, he hasn’t shied away from telling the world where he wants to go. In an interview with RJ Ochoa, the veteran linebacker said that he has a “special place” in his heart for Dallas, and that it would be “great” to suit up for the Cowboys.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That alone would’ve been enough to get fans talking. But Miller wasn’t done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not long after, he posted a photo on Instagram of himself photoshopped into a Cowboys uniform on Wednesday. He paired it with Paul Wall’s “They Don’t Know” and threw in a few cryptic emojis.

Imago Credit: Von Miller/@vonmiller via Instagram

According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, his sources have “nothing to report back on this front yet,” which in NFL speak usually means the door isn’t closed. Hoyt also pointed out that Von Miller worked with Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker during their stint with the Denver Broncos. So, the Cowboys’ defense won’t be new.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s already envisioned himself as a part of the unit with this edit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, timing might actually be working in his favor. Dallas has some real question marks at edge rusher. Rashan Gary looked great early last season with 7.5 sacks through seven games. Unfortunately, that was all he could finish the season with. Behind him, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence are still unproven.

The Cowboys’ pass rush is still reeling from the departure of Micah Parsons. Gary and Co. are stepping into the shoes of one of the best edge rushers, which is a big ask. Adding Miller to the mix can help Dallas cover its bases in the pass rush.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Miller hurt his ankle in 2020, he recorded seven seasons with double-digit sack totals. He seems to be limited by the injury even now, having recorded only 32.5 sacks since he returned in 2021. But last year marked some improvement, as Miller hauled in nine sacks.

Plus, Miller is a Texas guy through and through. He grew up there, played college ball at Texas A&M, and still lives in the state. He’s pointed out that signing with Dallas would mean a “20-minute drive” and being close to family again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran pass rusher has been a free agent for many months now. This time, he wants to make the right choice. In an interview on the 89 podcast, Von Miller told the hosts that he “picked the wrong team” the last time, when he signed with the Washington Commanders. According to him, he was also offered a chance by the Seattle Seahawks, who eventually went on to win the Super Bowl last season.

“It would have been three teams, three different teams with three Super Bowls,” Miller said of his opportunity to play with the Seahawks. “But that’s just how it’s supposed to be.”