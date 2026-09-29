“Want to Lead a Team to Championship”: Colin Kaepernick Makes His Ambitions Clear 9 Years After NFL Exit

Nine years away from the NFL, but nothing has ended Colin Kaepernick’s desire to compete. While his career took a dramatic turn after his last playing season in San Francisco over a decade ago, the former quarterback believes that one part of his identity has never disappeared: the player who still wants to lead a team on the biggest stage.

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On the Rich Roll Podcast, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback made his intentions clear. When Rich discussed the lack of opportunities for Kaepernick to return to the league, Kaepernick shared how he wakes up every morning and trains as if he were still in the NFL.

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“I still love playing football. Like, that is a passion that I have. Um, I want to step back on a field. I want to lead a team to a championship. I hope that door opens. Um, and I know I have to control the things that I can control in that process to try to bring that about.”

However, not everyone is convinced that a QB out of the league this long could still play well, and the NFL teams also have shown no official interest in Colin. However, according to a FOX News report, sports journalist Jemele Hill had suggested the Falcons as a possible destination for the ex-49ers player.

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“The former 49ers quarterback, who turns 39 in November, tells Jemele Hill at a Detroit event that he still believes he can play in the league and is waiting for an opportunity.

Hill points to Atlanta’s quarterback situation and references the city as a “Black city” while making the case for Kaepernick getting another shot.”

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Kaepernick’s strong on-field performance can be a reason why the debate never fades. He previously led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season. Kaepernick’s final season was in 2016, when he started 11 games and threw for 2,241 yards, 16 TDs, and just four INTs.

But after 2016, he became a free agent and hasn’t played a single snap since then. His exit came with a national controversy over his kneeling protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

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Off the field, Kaepernick has been busy with his memoir ‘The Perilous Fight,’ which was released just a few days ago on September 15. The memoir focuses on the former QB’s upbringing, his rise to the NFL, and also reflects on the national anthem protest exactly a decade after it occurred.