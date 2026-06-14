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Was Aldon Smith Married? All About 49ers DE’s Partner and Family He Left Behind After Passing Away

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Ishani Jayara

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Jun 13, 2026 | 9:26 PM EDT

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Was Aldon Smith Married? All About 49ers DE’s Partner and Family He Left Behind After Passing Away

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Ishani Jayara

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Jun 13, 2026 | 9:26 PM EDT

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Former San Francisco 49ers star Aldon Smith passed away at the young age of 36 on June 13, 2026. It hit differently for those who followed his journey not just as a football player, but as a human being trying to find his footing again.

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Smith was not married at the time of his death. His last publicly known relationship was with Shawna McKnight, who he proposed to in 2018. But they ended their relationship in light of Smith’s legal troubles.

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Smith’s parents are Thurston Smith and his mother, Kembrya Smith. They were a constant presence during his legal troubles and personal struggles, the kind of quiet backbone you don’t always see but always feel. His parents stood by him through some genuinely dark chapters.

He left behind a family that loved him fiercely, a football community that remembered what he was capable of, and an unfinished story that still carries a lot of weight.

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The story is still developing. 

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Ishani Jayara

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Ishani Jayara is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league with a focus on team narratives, season arcs, and the evolving dynamics that shape professional football. Introduced to the sport through friends, what began as casual interest steadily grew into a deep engagement with the game, guiding her toward football journalism. A longtime San Francisco 49ers supporter, she brings an informed fan’s perspective while maintaining editorial balance in her reporting. Her path into sports media has been shaped by experience in fast-paced digital environments, where she learned to navigate breaking news cycles, long-form storytelling, and the demands of consistent publishing. Alongside this, her professional background in quality-focused roles sharpened her attention to detail, structure, and clarity, qualities that now define her editorial approach. At EssentiallySports, Ishani concentrates on unpacking key NFL moments, tracking shifting team identities, and connecting on-field performances with the broader narratives surrounding the league.

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Afreen Kabir

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