Was Aldon Smith Married? All About 49ers DE’s Partner and Family He Left Behind After Passing Away

Former San Francisco 49ers star Aldon Smith passed away at the young age of 36 on June 13, 2026. It hit differently for those who followed his journey not just as a football player, but as a human being trying to find his footing again.

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Smith was not married at the time of his death. His last publicly known relationship was with Shawna McKnight, who he proposed to in 2018. But they ended their relationship in light of Smith’s legal troubles.

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Smith’s parents are Thurston Smith and his mother, Kembrya Smith. They were a constant presence during his legal troubles and personal struggles, the kind of quiet backbone you don’t always see but always feel. His parents stood by him through some genuinely dark chapters.

He left behind a family that loved him fiercely, a football community that remembered what he was capable of, and an unfinished story that still carries a lot of weight.

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The story is still developing.