“Wasn’t Like I Just Learned About It”: Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Brittany’s Pregnancy With Baby No. 4 on the Way

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, announced on November 10, 2026, that they’re expecting their fourth child. It’s safe to say the star QB is beyond happy about the news.

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During the Wednesday press conference on November 11, a reporter congratulated Mahomes on the new wide receiver and the newest addition to his family. He asked the quarterback about his excitement in the last 24 hours. In response, Mahomes threw the room into a laughing spree.

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“Obviously, I’ve known for a while. So, it wasn’t like I just learned about it,” Mahomes replied. “But I appreciate it. Thank you. Obviously, it’s a blessing. So, to have another baby on the way, I’m excited for it. I’m hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score. But I’m just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day.”

Later on, another reporter chimed in and pointed out that whenever the Mahomes family made an announcement, the Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl. And that seemed to stick with the quarterback.

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“I’m hoping. I’m hoping,” Mahomes said. “I don’t know if Brittany is. I’m hoping if we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way, that’d be awesome, for sure.”

Mahomes and his family went to the beach for a photoshoot that announced the arrival of their newest member. In one of the pictures, Patrick, Brittany, and their three children, Sterling, Bronze, and Golden, are touching Brittany’s stomach.

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Weirdly enough, the Chiefs have made the Super Bowl each of the three times Brittany announced her past three pregnancies. Their eldest, Sterling, was still unborn when the Chiefs made the Super Bowl in the 2020 season, which they eventually lost. Mahomes eventually won his second Super Bowl in the 2022 season after Bronze, his second child, was born in November that year.

A month after their third, Golden, was born, Mahomes and the Chiefs made the Super Bowl LIX.

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Despite the uncanny connection between Mahomes being a new father and the Chiefs’ Super Bowl chances, fatherhood is simply a cherished part of his life.

“You learn a ton being a father, man,” he said ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, via KSL Sports. “You learn how to be patient.”

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“You learn how to try to really boost people’s confidence, especially your kids. Through seasons like I’ve had this last year, it’s never losing hope, never going too negative in adverse times. Just continue to boost people’s confidence, continue to strive for hard work and really be patient.”

His kids love him just as much. In a video for The Players’ Tribune, Mahomes says in a press conference how it was tough for him to not be mobile enough for his children during the initial part of his recovery from the knee injury he suffered last year. However, when he was able to do so, it pushed him to continue doing better.

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Also in the video was a message from presumably Sterling, who said she was so happy to see Mahomes return to the field.

“Good job for all your rehab,” she says adorably. “We’re so happy that you get to play football again, and we get to watch you.”

Come summer next year, there will be yet another addition to Patrick Mahomes’ support system.

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Between welcoming Baby No. 4 with Brittany and adding a 231-catch weapon in Josh Downs, Mahomes has plenty to smile about this week. But for now, he and the Chiefs need to look ahead at their upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.