“Waste of $20 Million”: ESPN Blasted for Overpaying Stephen A. Smith as Pat McAfee Joins Monday Night Football

Pat McAfee’s rapid ascent in the sports media landscape continues. In the latest shuffle, the network onboarded him for the Monday Night Countdown broadcast. The announcement prompted fellow broadcaster Dan Dakich to congratulate the former punter. And in doing so, he slammed the network for over-investing in Smith.

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“The difference between McAfee and Stephen A. Smith is, McAfee, you can put anywhere,” Dakich said on the Don’t @ Me podcast. “You put him on the draft, you put him on football, you put him anywhere. Doesn’t matter. McAfee sells. Stephen A. Smith can only host a little show and walk around acting like a guy. That’s the biggest difference.

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“ESPN way overpaid Smith because, let’s face it, they don’t use him. They couldn’t use him in basketball, can’t use him as an analyst, can’t use him on shows. [He] barely appears other than his own show and to do his own thing. It’s a waste of $20 million. McAfee is the face. You put him on everything.”

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Stephen A. Smith is one of ESPN’s highest-paid employees, earning a $20 million annual paycheck with his five-year, $100 million contract signed last year. But Smith’s relevance continues to be threatened by the flamboyant McAfee, who was reportedly in talks for a contract that could earn him $60 million. Perhaps the expansion of his duties is one domino knocked down in this process.

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Apparently, ESPN has been noting cracks in Smith’s investment for quite some time. According to Outkick’s Bobby Burrack, Smith’s troubles began with his inability to retain his preferred co-stars. The co-host chair has cycled through Michael Irvin, Shannon Sharpe, and Ryan Clark. Burrack also alluded to the fact that McAfee’s show is more attuned to win the modern audience.

“McAfee’s appeal is rooted in an entirely different philosophy of sports programming,” Burrack wrote. “His show is overwhelmingly celebratory. He and his cast of producers and friendly guests spend less time scolding athletes and more time promoting the games, personalities and absurdities that define the interest in American sports.”

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The Pat McAfee Show has humble beginnings. In a recent X post, McAfee revealed that he began the show in the basement without any agent, publicist, manager, or public relations firm. It was just him and people who love football. Now, the show has become a staple for football fans, and his giving him impressive returns.

“Tis an honor to be a part of MNF in any capacity,” McAfee wrote. “I hope I can be an asset as we start the journey to The Biggest Super Bowl of all time in LA on ESPN and ABC College GameDay on Saturday.. Monday Night Countdown on Monday.. I’m the luckiest man on Earth. Football has been so good to me and my family.. I will try my best to continue to give back to it.”

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The Pat McAfee train doesn’t end here; it looks like we’re going to see him a whole lot on our screens this football season. A recent report by Andrew Marchand says ESPN is planning for an MNF alt-cast with McAfee in the lead and is awaiting the league’s approval. No wonder Dakich saw Smith as irrelevant.