“Way of Saying the Kid Is Dumb”: Browns Legend Rips Into Narrative Surrounding Shedeur Sanders’ Game

Deshaun Watson receiving more first-team reps at the Cleveland Browns training camp has raised quite a few eyebrows. With the QB1 battle still raging on, the NFL community speculated that head coach Todd Monken has finally selected Watson as the starting quarterback over Shedeur Sanders.

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While no official confirmation has been made, a few issues surrounding Sanders’ game have come to the forefront. One that stands out is the pre-snap problem that has been widely discussed. However, a Browns legend has completely put this narrative to rest.

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“I think it’s bulls— myself, because I think it’s a way of saying the kid is dumb,” Dixon said on BIGPLAY Cleveland. “I think that’s a way of saying the kid is not too bright. And I disagree with that. I never played quarterback a day in my life and I guarantee I can get him up to the line, I could call the play, and that’s what he has been doing pretty much all of his life, calling offensive plays.”

Entering his second year in the league, Sanders already gained valuable firsthand NFL experience during his 2025 campaign. Despite appearing for only eight games and starting seven of them, Sanders recorded 1,400 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Of course, those are not impressive numbers. But it’s proof that he can take a stand against the professional defenses on the chaotic field.

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However, in his QB race with Watson, every move was going to be studied. Monken has emphasized the importance of pre-snap operation as one of the ways to the offense.

“The most important thing is, from a process standpoint, how are we operating at the line of scrimmage, where are their eyes, have they taken command of one, the huddle, and then cadence, and then understanding the concepts,” Monken said. “I think they’re all doing good, they’re all fine. All of our players are working through mistakes and fighting like hell to get better.”

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Both Monken and general manager Andrew Berry have already praised the young quarterback for his notable strides and maturity throughout the offseason. However, as much as Dixon wants to see Sanders under center, Watson’s case to retain the starting job is also well worth considering for the coaching staff.

Returning from an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season, Watson is showing improvement as well. After all, he has a lot to prove. In camp, he flashed his experience and showed that his skills haven’t rusted. And contrary to Dixon’s apparent beliefs, Monken hasn’t really decided on the starting quarterback for the team.

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At the recent press conference, the head coach clarified that Watson got extra first-team reps because Sanders got them on Saturday’s practice session. He even refused to claim that either one of them was inherently better than the other as he brushed off an attempt to trap him into naming the starter.

“I’ve been impressed with both players and the way they’ve handled the back-and-forth of the reps, and we’re trying as best we can to balance the reps,” Monken told reporters at the same press conference. “So we give both of them an opportunity to showcase their skill set. It’s never going to be perfect, and they’ve handled that great.”

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“Shedeur was great today. And I think they’ve both improved. I’ve always said about Shedeur, but even the last week or so, Deshaun played better. He has played better.”

Regardless of the criticism, Monken seems committed to a balanced evaluation. Ultimately, whoever handles the preseason pressure better will earn the right to start for Cleveland in Week 1.