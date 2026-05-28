Way-Too-Early NFL Playoff Predictions: Rams to Win the Super Bowl in 2027

The full 272-game NFL schedule has been released, and everybody is beginning to make their predictions for the 2026 season. Who will win the Super Bowl? Who will end up with the first overall pick? Which 14 teams will make the playoffs? All of these questions are being asked (and attempted to be answered) by writers, tv hosts and podcasters around the world, but I’m proud to say that I have the script for next season, so if you want to know exactly what’s going to happen, look no further than this article.

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I already did write ups on how the regular season would play out in the NFC and AFC, but now it’s time for the playoffs. 14 teams enter, but only one will come out on top and hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February of 2027.

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Here’s how the NFL playoffs will play out this year.

Wild Card Round

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(2) Chicago Bears vs (7) Detroit Lions

Kicking things off in the NFC with the 2-seeded Chicago Bears facing off with the 7-seeded Detroit Lions. But this isn’t your typically 2-7 matchups. Both of these teams finished 12-5 in my regular season predictions, but because of a loaded NFC West, the Lions, who fell just short of the division crown by one game, fell behind Seattle and San Francisco and ended up as the 7-seed.

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The Bears obviously get the advantage of playing this game at home, but it’s going to be cold and it’s going to be windy, and that plays into the hands of Detroit. Their defenses are pretty similar, but I trust Detroit’s rushing attack more than Chicago’s. Caleb Williams has proven he can make the big play when he needs to, but I’m very high on Detroit this year and think they can make a deep run.

Score: Lions 27, Bears 20

(3) Philadelphia Eagles vs (6) San Francisco 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers get a Wild Card rematch in my 2026 predictions. Last year, the 49ers scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to squeeze by Philly, 23-19, and advance to the Divisional Round. And while I think the 49ers are a better team than they were a year ago, if Sean Mannion can build this offense around Jalen Hurts the way Kellen Moore did, it’s very hard to bet against the Eagles’ roster. My heart tells me San Fran, but my head’s telling me Philly.

Score: Eagles 24, 49ers 21

(4) New Orleans Saints vs (5) Seattle Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints should be one of the most improved teams in the league this season, and they get the luxury of playing this game at home, but are the ready to compete with the reigning Super Bowl champions? I think not, and that’s coming from a Saints fan. Kellen Moore is building a great team, but Seattle’s roster is much more complete than the Saints’, so I have the reigning champs picking up a road playoff win to start the postseason.

Score: Seahawks 29, Saints 23

(2) Buffalo Bills vs (7) Baltimore Ravens

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Dec 8, 2019 Orchard Park, NY, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 meets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 at mid-field after a game at New Era Field. Orchard Park New Era Field NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 13768380

Maybe I’m falling for the Buffalo Bills’ trap again, but I truly believe they’re one of the best teams in the NFL. In a down year, they went 12-5 and were a questionable INT away from making the AFC Championship game. Josh Allen is one of the best playoff performers in the league, and opposite of him is Lamar Jackson, who always chokes in the playoffs. Couple that with the fact that Buffalo is just the better team, and I’m taking the Bills all day.

Score: Bills 35, Ravens 24

(3) Denver Broncos vs (6) Kansas City Chiefs

For one of these two teams, their season will end where it all started. We’ll see the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Week 1, in what could be a precursor for the playoffs. As hard as it is to pick against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, the Chiefs’ roster is nowhere near as complete as Denver’s, and Bo Nix has proven he has that “it” factor. Give me the Broncos in a close one.

Score: Broncos 26, Chiefs 23

(4) Cincinnati Bengals vs (5) New England Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be a real threat this year, but so are the New England Patriots, who were the Super Bowl runner ups last year. As much as I love Drake Maye and what Mike Vrabel’s building, if Cincy enters the postseason with their offense fully healthy, they’re going to be incredible hard to beat, especially at home. Plus, their defense is going to much better than it was in 2025. Sorry Patriots fans, but you’re out in round one.

Score: Bengals 31, Patriots 27

Divisional Round

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja Marr Chase 1 and quarterback Joe Burrow 9 look at the scoreboard during a stop in play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 28 Steelers at Bengals Icon211128018

(1) Los Angeles Rams vs (7) Detroit Lions

The Rams earned the top overall seed in the NFC in my predictions, and with the Lions pulling off the upset in the Wild Card Round, they get to host their former quarterback, Jared Goff. This would be a fun one, not just because of their offenses, but because of the trade that was made a few years ago. So far, the Rams have been the big winners of the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade, but if the Lions could pull off the upset and get to the NFC Championship, they could change that narrative…But I don’t think that happens this year.

Score: Rams 28, Lions 25

(3) Philadelphia Eagles vs (5) Seattle Seahawks

The Eagles get home field advantage in this game, which is massive because traveling from the east coast to the west coast and have to play at Lumen Field is not easy, but I have to take the Seahawks here. Despite their big losses this offseason, this roster is nearly as talented as Philly’s, and I trust Seattle’s coaching staff a whole lot more. The Seahawks get a rematch in the NFC Championship game.

Score: Seahawks 22, Eagles 17

(1) Houston Texans vs (4) Cincinnati Bengals

The Texans finished the regular season with the best record in the league in my predictions, and their reward is hosting a very tough Cincinnati team. Luckily, Houston is built to stop teams just like the Bengals. Their defense is suffocating, and they can get after the passer in a hurry. As much as I like Cincy this year, I have to stick with the Texans and ride them all the way to the end.

Score: Texans 17, Bengals 13

(2) Buffalo Bills vs (3) Denver Broncos

These two teams faced off in Denver in the AFC Divisional Round last year, and now they’ll meet in Buffalo in the Divisional Round in 2026. This was the hardest matchup for me to pick in this whole article. Denver’s building something special, but I struggle to pick against Josh Allen and the Bills in the playoffs, especially at home. You could make the case that Buffalo should’ve won this game last year in Denver, so since they’re going to be at home in their new stadium, I’ll pick the Bills to win this one.

Score: Bills 30, Broncos 28

Conference Championships

Imago Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

(1) Los Angeles Rams vs (5) Seattle Seahawks

This would be a very fun one. We got to see this matchup three times last season, and they were all extremely thrilling, and my hope is we get to see it three times again this year. The Rams were on the losing end of the NFC Championship last year, but they got a whole lot better in their secondary, which was their biggest weakness, while Seattle lost some of their top players. Even though Seahawks fans would take over SoFi Field, this is Matthew Stafford’s game to lose. And I don’t think he loses it.

Score: Rams 24, Seahawks 20

(1) Houston Texans vs (2) Buffalo Bills

All I’ve talked about with Buffalo in this article is how hard it is to pick against them in the playoffs, but I’m going to have to here. I know banking on C.J. Stroud taking the next step might not be the smartest decision, but if he’s even an average quarterback this year, the Texans will be the favorites to win the AFC. Their defense is absolutely suffocating, and they gave Josh Allen absolute hell last year. I think they do the same in the AFC Championship and advance to their first ever Super Bowl.

Score: Texans 21, Bills 14

Super Bowl

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(1) Los Angeles Rams vs (1) Houston Texans

I know it’s boring to have both of the 1-seeds in the Super Bowl, but these are the two best teams in the league, in my opinion. The Rams have an elite offense with an above average defense, while the Texans have an elite defense with what should be an above average offense. This is a matchup made in heaven for football fans, and I doubt this would be as big of a blowout as Super Bowl LX.

As much as I love Houston and their defense, quarterbacks make the difference in games like this, and I trust Matthew Stafford 10x more than C.J. Stroud. I think this would be a very close game, but Stafford gets the job done with a late scoring drive to win his second Super Bowl and cement his place in Canton (even though he already has).

Score: Rams 23, Texans 20