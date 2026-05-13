Way-Too-Early Predictions for Every 2026 NFL International Game: 49ers vs Rams, Ravens vs Cowboys and More

The NFL’s quest to grow the league around the world seems to be going extremely well, as they’re set to play a record nine international games in seven different countries. The NFL will play games in London, Australia, Rio De Janeiro, Paris, Madrid, Munich and Mexico City this year, all of which will take place in the first 11 weeks.

The league is set to release its full 272-game schedule on Thursday, but today, we finally got the full slate of International games. Let’s take an easy look at the matchups and make some way-too-early predictions for each game.

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Australia: San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 18: Matthew Stafford 9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on after a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round playoff football game on January 18, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 NFC Divisional Round Rams at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260118062

Playing an NFL game in Australia with the time zone differences is a bit insane, but I think the NFL handled it the right way. By doing it Week 1, there won’t be any travel issues, and the game is being played on Thursday, so both teams will have 10 days rest heading into Week 2.

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On top of this being a fascinating game from an operational standpoint, it’s also a fascinating matchup between two NFC West teams that hope to be in the Super Bowl race. The Los Angeles Rams are coming off an NFC Championship game appearance, and they made some huge additions this offseason, including trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie. I believe they have the most complete roster in NFL, but winning a Super Bowl is never easy.

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And the Rams’ road to the Super Bowl certainly won’t start easy. They have to face a San Francisco 49ers team that, when healthy, is right up there with the best of them. Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans and George Kittle form one of the scariest offenses in the league, and then on the defensive side of the ball, you have to worry about guys like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

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International games always tend to be a bit weird, so I’m predicting a lower scoring game, but I think the Rams come out on top.

Final Score: Rams 23, 49ers 17

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Rio De Janeiro: Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 21: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 looks for an open receiver during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 21, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Chargers at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169251221033

After an international hiatus in Week 2, the NFL will return to Brazil for the third time in the past three years, but instead of playing São Paulo, they will be heading to Rio De Janeiro, where the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens will square off in a big time inter-conference matchup.

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The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing season where they had one of the best offenses in the league, but missed the playoffs because of a historically bad defense. They’ve made some improvements to their defense, including bringing in two edge rushers in Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence as well as drafting the best defender in the draft, Caleb Downs. If they’re even an average unit, they’ll be a playoff team.

The Ravens went through a coaching change this offseason, but it wasn’t your typical coaching change. The Ravens were still a competitive team last year, but they needed a new leader, and they brought in a promising young talent in Jesse Minter. This roster isn’t as good as it was three years ago, but they still have Lamar Jackson under center and a solid defensive foundation.

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This game is going to be very interesting. After two weeks, we should have a good idea of how improved Dallas’s defense actually is, but right now, we have no idea, but I’m betting they’ll be a whole lot better. Still, I expect this to be a high-scoring game, and I trust Dallas’s weapons to score more consistently than Baltimore’s.

Final Score: Cowboys 31, Ravens 28

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London: Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders

Imago January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor 28 re-enters the field after halftime during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_110 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

The first of three London games should be very, very intriguing.

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The Indianapolis Colts were one of the best teams in the league last season before Daniel Jones’ injury. They were 8-4 and in a great spot in the AFC playoff race before he tore his Achilles, and after, they lost five straight games to finish the season 8-9 and miss the playoffs. He’s going to be back this year, but how will his injury effect him? Will he be 100 percent? I doubt it, so how does that change their offense? There’s a lot of unknowns surrounding Indy right now.

On the other side, we have the Washington Commanders, who made the NFC Championship in 2024, but with Jayden Daniels’ injury and some bad offseason moves, they were one of the worst teams in the league last year. I really like what they’ve done this offseason, though, signing guys like K’Lavon Chaisson, Odafe Oweh, Nick Cross and Chig Okonkwo while drafting guys like Sonny Styles and Antonio Williams. They should be much improved from 2025, which makes this matchup very interesting.

The Colts are the safe bet here, but when is the safe bet ever fun? Washington had a great offseason, and I still believe Jayden Daniels can be a top-seven quarterback in this league. So for those reasons, I’m going with the Commanders to pull off the upset.

Final Score: Commanders 27, Colts 20

London: Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 04: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 warms up before the game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on January 04, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Commanders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010435

London has become the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home away from home. They’ve played 14 games in London since 2013, and are 7-7 in those games, and they may have a hard time getting above .500 with the two London games they have this year.

In Week 5, the Jaguars will host the Philadelphia Eagles in what should be a very entertaining matchup. The Jaguars were one of the surprise teams of 2025, winning 13 games in Liam Coen’s first year as head coach and making the playoffs, but they fell to Buffalo in the Wild Card and lost some key pieces this offseason. I don’t think they’ll be as good as they were last year, but they should still be in the hunt for a Wild Card spot.

As for the Eagles, they still have one of the best rosters in the NFL, but they have to be better offensively. They hope that bringing in Sean Mannion as offensive coordinator can help them get back to their 2024 form, but there are no guarantees there. Talent-wise, they’re better than Jacksonville, but from a coaching standpoint, that remains to be seen.

As much as I want the Jags to win this game, I have to give the edge to the Eagles. I think Mannion can fix some of their offensive woes, and again, Philly’s roster is just too good to bet against.

Final Score: Eagles 24, Jaguars 19

London: Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Trevor Lawrence 16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111542520

The Jags will stay in London after their Week 5 matchup against Philly and “host” the Houston Texans the following week. This obviously plays into the Jaguars hands, considering Houston will be jet lagged and have to deal with the timezone change, but will it be enough?

We already talked about my concerns with the Jaguars this year, and I think Houston only got better after being one of the most dominant defenses in the league last season. They added the best defensive tackle in this draft class in Kayden McDonald while filling a few needs across the offensive line and at running back. If C.J. Stroud can step it up, they are legit Super Bowl contenders.

I hate to say it, but I think the Jags go 0-2 in London. I just think Philly and Houston have much better rosters than Jacksonville, and while I believe in Liam Coen, I don’t think he can out-coach Nick Sirianni and DeMeco Ryans by a big enough margin to make a difference.

Final Score: Texans 21, Jaguars 13

Paris: Pittsburgh Steelers vs New Orleans Saints

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough 6 drops back to pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104110

The NFL is set to play its first ever game in France this year, with the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers squaring off in Paris in Week 7.

It’s hard to make any predictions for the Steelers. They are still awaiting a decision from Aaron Rodgers, who is still soaking in being the center of attention for the third offseason in a row. If they have him, they’re probably a playoff team, given they made it last year and their roster only got better, but if he retires, they’re going to start one of Mason Rudolph, Drew Allar or Will Howard.

On the other hand, the Saints know exactly who they have under center, and that’s Tyler Shough, who played very well as a rookie last year. He’s leading an offense that has brought in some serious talent, such as Travis Etienne, Jordyn Tyson, Oscar Delp and David Edwards. The Saints did get a bit worse on defense this offseason, but their offense should make up for a few more PPG given up defensively.

Again, it’s hard to predict what the Steelers will do since Rodgers hasn’t made a decision yet, but even if he does come back, I think I’m giving the Saints the edge here. I trust their offense a whole lot more, and I don’t think their defense is a huge drop off from what Pittsburgh has. Maybe it’s the fan in me, but I’m saying the Saints get it done in Paris.

Final Score: Saints 25, Steelers 24

Madrid: Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 stands on the field during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104140

The NFL will also be making its first trip to Spain this season, when the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons square off in Madrid two weeks after the Paris game.

The Bengals are on an upwards trajectory. They’ve had one of the best offenses in the league since Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase entered the league, but now they have a defense that, on paper, can compliment them. They signed Boye Mafe and Bryce Cook, traded for Dexter Lawrence and drafted Cashius Howell. The only thing they didn’t address was middle linebacker, but if their pass rush and secondary improves, that won’t really matter.

The Falcons are on more of a downward trajectory. Michael Penix Jr. has been hurt, but even when he’s on the field, he hasn’t been great, so they brought in Tua Tagovailoa, who has really struggled the last two seasons. They have some fun offensive playmakers, but they don’t have a ton of depth at receiver or running back, and their defense is pretty mediocre, and if James Pearce Jr. is suspended, that just makes them even worse.

This has been the easiest game to pick thus far. Sorry to everyone in Spain wanting to see a good game, because Cincy runs away with this one.

Final Score: Bengals 31, Falcons 17

Munich: New England Patriots vs Detroit Lions

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: QB Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots warms up before the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208023

The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will square off in Munich, Germany in Week 10 of the NFL season. The Super Bowl runner ups are looking to make it back to the big game, while the Detroit Lions are just looking to get back to the playoffs after an injury-riddled season.

The Patriots lost a few key pieces this offseason with guys like Jaylinn Hawkins, K’Lavon Chaisson and Khyiris Tonga leaving, but they also filled quite a few needs. They signed Romeo Doubs and it seems all but certain that they’re going to trade for A.J. Brown on June 1st. They also filled their guard need with Alijah Vera-Tucker, their tackle need with Caleb Lomu and filled in holes on their defense with guys like Kevin Byard and Dre’Mont Jones. They’re set to be a big threat in the AFC, but I don’t think this game is going to be easy.

Detroit may have missed the playoffs last season, but I don’t think that’ll be the case this year. Their offense is still as explosive as anyone’s, and if they can stay healthy defensively, they should be much better than they were in 2025. I truly believe the Lions can win the NFC North and possibly even challenge for the 1-seed in the NFC this year.

While the Bengals-Falcons matchup was the easiest one to pick, this was the hardest. My head is telling me New England, but my heart is telling me Detroit. I think I’ll go with my heart here and pick the Lions, but it’ll be close.

Final Score: Lions 30, Patriots 27

Mexico City: Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Nov 9, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey 23 before the start of the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto – Image of Santa Clara California USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: x x StanxSzetox iosphotos385371

For our ninth and final international game, the San Francisco 49ers will leave the United States for the second time and head to Mexico City to face the Minnesota Vikings.

If the 49ers are still relatively healthy at this point in the season (which is a major if), they should run through Minnesota. The Vikings have a solid roster, but I don’t trust either of their quarterbacks, and their defense doesn’t really have any stars. Now, if a Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey or Mike Evans are out, this could be different, but I’m not betting on injuries and am making my prediction assuming both teams are fully healthy.

Unless McCarthy takes a gigantic step or Murray turns it around and starts playing like he did in the early 2020s, I don’t see a way Minnesota wins this game. San Fran’s roster is just so much better than theirs.

Final Score: 49ers 33, Vikings 20