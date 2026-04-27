Way-Too-Early Top 20 Players to Watch in the 2027 NFL Draft: Jeremiah Smith, Arch Manning and More

The 2026 NFL Draft just wrapped up a couple of days ago, but it is never too early to start looking towards next year. The 2027 NFL Draft class has been hyped up a lot recently, largely because of the potential of the quarterback class, but also the rest of the class. There are some elite players set to come out next season, which is why teams were so hesitant to give up future picks in trades during the draft.

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Today, we’re going to take a look at some of the best prospects in this draft class. From quarterbacks to safeties, here are the top-20 players set to enter the 2027 NFL Draft.

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20. Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

Imago October 09, 2025: LSU receiver TreyDez Green 14 points to the side judge during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_396 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

2025 Stats: 33 receptions, 433 receiving yards, 7 TDs

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The first two guys on this list aren’t necessarily with the consensus, but they’re two players I’m very high on. Starting with Trey’Dez Green, the former five-star doesn’t have a ton of college production, but if Garrett Nussmeier were healthy last season, I think we would’ve seen a lot more from him. Green is 6-foot-7, 240 pounds and is a red zone machine. He reminds me a lot of Jimmy Graham with his ability to bully defensive backs in the red zone. He’s going to be an absolute weapon in the NFL.

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19. Mario Craver, WR, Texas A&M

2025 Stats: 59 receptions, 917 receiving yards, 4 TDs

Mario Craver is another guy that’s not in many people’s top-20, but I really like him. KC Concepcion was a first round pick this year, but Craver was the best receiver on the team. He’s only 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, but he has game-breaking speed and is a very smooth route runner. He’s going to be a fun one to watch this year.

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18. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

2025 Stats: 306 carries, 1,567 rushing yards, 24 rushing TDs

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Kewan Lacy is one of the best running backs in college football. He’s coming off a 2025 campaign where he scored 24 touchdowns and rushed for over 1,500 yards in one of the most efficient offenses in the nation. With Lane Kiffin and Charle Weis Jr. gone, I’m interested to see how he does, but he should be among the best in the sport.

17. Matayo Uiagalelei, ED, Oregon

2025 Stats: 52 pressures, 38 hurries, 6 sacks

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Matayo Uiagalelei has been a very productive pass rusher for Oregon over the last two seasons, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t be again in 2026. He’s coming off a 52-pressure, 6-sack seasons and had the best run defending season of his entire career. He doesn’t have the ceiling as some of the other pass rushers in this class, but he’s got a high floor.

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16. KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

Imago January 1, 2026, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: Ole Miss Rebel WR 19 KAYDEN LEE pass is broken up by Georgia Bulldog DB 4 KJ BOLDEN. New Orleans USA – ZUMAl187 20260101_zsp_l187_084 Copyright: xJamesxLeyvax

2025 Stats: 51.4 percent completion rate, 212 yards allowed, 2 INTs, 6 PBUs

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KJ Bolden was a superstar safety for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2025, picking off two passes, breaking up six more and allowing a completion percentage just over 50 percent. And on top of that, he earned a 91.3 run defense grade and missed a total of four tackles all season. He’s as steady as they come on the backend, so he should easily be a first round pick if he has another season like 2025.

15. Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

2025 Stats: 54.7 percent completion rate, 361 yards allowed, 2 INTs, 5 PBU

Zabien Brown is one of the best coverage cornerbacks in the nation, but he’s also an excellent run defender. In 2025, he logged two picks and five pass breakups, while also recording 19 stops and an 85.0 run defense grade. If he can take another step forward in 2026, he’ll be a bona fide first rounder.

14. Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

2025 Stats: 42.9 percent completion rate, 315 yards allowed, 4 INTs, 4 PBUs

Ellis Robinson IV is definitely the better coverage corner, giving up a 42.9 percent completion rate with four picks and four pass breakups, but he isn’t as good of a run defender as Brown. Run defense is a very important trait for a corner, but coverage is obviously their main priority, so he just beats Browns out in the rankings.

13. David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

2025 Stats: 27 stops, 26 pressures, 20 hurries, 1.5 sacks

David Stone probably would’ve been the best defensive tackle prospect in the 2026 class had he been eligible to enter the draft this year, but he should be the top DT next year as well. He took massive strides as a pass rusher this season and was still an elite run stuffer. He’s got the size and athleticism, too, so he’ll be a high draft pick in a year.

12. Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Imago November 29, 2025: Ahmad Hardy 29 Missouri running back comes up the side of the field with the ball. Missouri defeated Arkansas 31-17 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251129_faf_cm9_091 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

2025 Stats: 256 carries, 1,649 rushing yards, 16 rushing TDs

Ahmad Hardy is the best running back in this draft class, and I don’t see much changing that fact anytime soon. The Missouri star had over 1,600 yards last season while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He’s great at breaking tackles and is very strong for his size, but he’s also very explosive and can rip off big gains. He’s not much of a pass catcher, but as a pure runner, it’s hard to find many better than him.

11. Brendan Sorsby, QB, Texas Tech

2025 Stats: 2,800 passing yards, 27 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 580 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs

Brendan Sorsby was one of the hottest names in college football last season, which opened the door for him to transfer to Texas Tech this offseason. He’s a phenomenal passer of the football, but he’s also capable of making big plays with his legs, which is what teams look for in their quarterbacks nowadays. He was able to produce at Cincinnati, but now he has to do it against some better competition. If he can, he’ll be one of the top quarterbacks in the class.

Obviously, there’s the legal issues that broke on Monday. Sorsby has checked himself into a rehab facility due to a gambling issue. The NCAA doesn’t take this stuff lightly, so if he’s stripped of his eligibility, then that obviously changes things.

10. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

2025 Stats: 492 pass blocking snaps, 16 pressures allowed, 3 sacks allowed

Trevor Goosby has NFL tackle written all over him. He’s 6-foot-7, 315 pounds and is coming off a very strong junior season at Texas. He’s going to have a ton of eyes on him this season with Arch Manning likely coming out this year, so if he can keep Manning upright, he might just be a top-10 pick come next April.

9. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

2025 Stats: 3,610 passing yards, 32 passing TDs, 8 INTs

Julian Sayin is going to be another interesting one to watch this year. He had a terrific season for Ohio State in 2025, throwing for 3,600+ yards and 32 touchdowns, and he displayed his elite accuracy by leading the country with a 77 percent completion rate in his first year as a starter. He’ll be 21 years old in next year’s draft, but he’s also a bit small and doesn’t offer a ton with his legs. It will be fascinating to see where he stacks up with guys like Arch Manning and Dante Moore.

8. Dylan Stewart, ED, South Carolina

Imago August 31, 2025: Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones 1 gets away from South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Dylan Stewart 6 during the first half of the 2025 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. /CSM Atlanta United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250831_zma_c04_085 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

2025 Stats: 37 pressures, 27 hurries, 4.5 sacks, 3 FF

Dylan Stewart doesn’t have the production to match a top-10 pick, but when you turn on the tape, you can see he oozes potential. He’s explosive off the line of scrimmage and is extremely athletic for a guy his size, but if he wants to be a top-10 pick next year, he needs to ramp up the production and put 10+ sacks on the board. Otherwise, he’s going to be seen as a developmental edge rusher and could slide a bit.

7. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

2025 Stats: 328 pass blocking snaps, 7 pressures allowed, 2 sacks allowed

Jordan Seaton is another guy that oozes potential. He’s 6-foot-5 and listed at 330 pounds on PFF, but he’s completely transformed his body in the few months he’s been at LSU and looks like he is in incredible shape. He’s been productive throughout his career, but this is more of a projection, because he hasn’t done it in the SEC like Goosby. If he comes in and has a strong showing, someone’s going to pick him very high in the draft, because his ceiling is one of the best tackles in the league.

6. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

2025 Stats: 54.2 percent completion rate, 201 yards allowed, 5 INTs, 7 PBUs

I loved Mansoor Delane this year, but Leonard Moore could end up being the better prospect by the time it’s all said and done. He’s bigger than Delane at 6-foot-2, and he was super productive for ND this year. If he comes in and has another shutdown season like Delane did in 2025, his ceiling is a top-five pick. He’s one of my favorite prospects in this draft class.

5. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

2025 Stats: 56 receptions, 7o8 yards, 5 TDs

Cam Coleman would be the best receiver in this draft class were it not for a generational talent in Jeremiah Smith. Still, he could end up being a top-five pick in the draft if he has the season at Texas everyone expects. Coleman wasted the first two years of his college career with subpar QB play at Auburn, but it was clear he was much better than the stats indicated. Watch for him to rival Smith for the top WR spot, even if he doesn’t quite catch him.

4. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Imago January 09, 2025: Oregon quarterback Dante Moore 5 passes the ball during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_zma_c04_188 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

2025 Stats: 3,565 passing yards, 30 passing TDs, 10 INTs, 156 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

Dante Moore probably would’ve been the second overall pick in the draft had he come out this year. He played really well early in the season for Oregon, but faltered a bit as the year went on. Now, he’s returning to Oregon and hoping he can string together a full season of elite play, and hopefully be the No. 1 pick in the draft next April.

3. Colin Simmons, ED, Texas

2025 Stats: 59 pressures, 35 hurries, 12 sacks

Colin Simmons was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, and he has absolutely lived up to the hype. He was very productive as a true freshman, but even more so as a sophomore, finishing the year with 59 pressures and 12 sacks. He’s explosive, athletic, and has produced in the SEC. There’s not much more you could look for in an edge rusher.

2. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

2025 Stats: 3,163 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, 7 INTs, 399 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs

Arch Manning started the 2025 season very poorly, but he played very well down the stretch, so much so that if he had declared this year, he may have still gone in round one. But he’s returning to Texas for one more season in hopes of becoming the first overall pick, and I think he gets it done.

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

2025 Stats: 87 receptions, 1,243 yards, 12 TDs

There’s no other choice for the No. 1 spot than Jeremiah Smith. Ever since he stepped foot on Ohio State’s campus, he’s been tabbed as a generational talent, and all he’s done is live up to the hype with 1,200+ yards in each of his first two seasons. I don’t know how he’s going to top his freshman or sophomore year, but if he does, he could be a top-three pick as a wideout.