Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Draft WR Rankings: Jeremiah Smith and Cam Coleman Lead the Pack

Essentials Inside The Story Analysts are calling the 2027 wide receiver class "generational" to describe the high-end talent

The top prospects from the 2027 class are expected to contend for top-five picks

Two out of the top five prospects are from Indiana

There is one wide receiver in the 2027 NFL draft who has been getting hyped up since his true freshman season. He’ll likely go in the top five within this draft, but the fun part about the prospects in the 2027 class is that there are a ton of fun ones who could also go in the first round next April.

The word “generational” has been used to describe next year’s draft, and we are still nowhere near making that distinction. Hype builds throughout the summer for draft classes, but reality hits sometime around October in the college football season. It’s early, but I don’t hate the word “generational” when talking about this class. Now, this is a projection, so some of these players may not pan out for the 2027 NFL draft. I’m taking what I’ve watched and trying to project how these players stack up after the 2026 college football season.

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Without further ado, here’s my top five wide receivers in the 2027 NFL draft.

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1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Imago December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 reacts after making a catch during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_364 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Jeremiah Smith has dominated every football field he’s stepped on since high school. He was the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class. He won three state titles at Chaminade-Madonna High School and committed to Ohio State over Georgia, Miami, and Florida.

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His cousin is New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith, so he knows what it takes to make it to the NFL level — he’s been destined to do so ever since he stepped foot on the Ohio State campus.

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The accolades he’s accumulated in two years are just silly.

2024: First-team All-American (USA Today), Big Ten Conference Wide Receiver of the Year, Big 10 Freshman of the Year, Rose Bowl offensive MVP, On3 Freshman of the Year, All Big Ten

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2025: Unanimous All-American (FWAA, AFCA, AP), Big Ten receiver of the Year, All-Big Ten

Smith’s frame is built for the NFL, being 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. HE has the speed to beat defenders over the top and the agility to run efficient routes. Smith doesn’t have to do for Ohio State this year; he just has to showcase the same skills he’s had over the past two seasons. NFL teams have been waiting two years to have a chance to select him, and that time has finally come.

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2. Cam Coleman, Texas

Imago August 29, 2025, Waco, Texas, USA: Auburn wide receiver CAM COLEMAN 8 gestures after picking up a first down during the first half of the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Baylor Bears and the Auburn Tigers on August 30, 2025 in Waco, Texas. Waco USA – ZUMAc201 20250829_zap_c201_007 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

The best move Cam Coleman could’ve made was leaving Auburn. It was clear the team just didn’t have the talent or playcalling to let him truly shine as a receiver. Coleman transferred to Texas to pair up with quarterback Arch Manning and head coach Steve Sarkisian. That trio should be a fun one to watch for the 2026 college football season.

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Coleman is closer to Smith than people truly think. He’s listed at the same height as Smith, being 6-foot-3, and has real acceleration to push the field vertically. Coleman is at his best when working against tight coverage, and his body control to go up to make catches is special. Like Smith, he was a five-star recruit and was the No. 3 player in the 2024 recruiting class.

With Sarkisian calling the plays for Texas, Coleman will get more opportunities to fully work as a No. 1 receiver, and it’ll be fun to watch that happen in real-time. Coleman is easily in the conversation to go in Round 1 in 2027.

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3. Omarion Miller, Arizona State

Imago November 8, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller 4 looks on between plays during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. /CSM Morgantown United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251108_zma_c04_1188 Copyright: xBrianxFisherx

Omarion Miller has to be more consistent in 2026 to be a first-rounder in 2027, but from what he’s shown, he can accomplish just that. He is of good size, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 210 pounds with a longer frame. His calling card is speed, and it just pops off the screen. Mix that with his elite ball tracking over the shoulder, and he dominates, beating defenders over the top. He can line up in the slot or on the outside and has good footwork throughout his routes.

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Miller transferred from Colorado to Arizona State. The hope is that Arizona State wide receivers coach Hines Ward will help him take the next step in his game.

In 2025, Miller finished with 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for Colorado. He totaled 17.9 yards per reception, which is more than Smith or Coleman. He did struggle with drops, with a drop rate of 11.8 percent, but if Miller can refine some of his route-running tools and his ability to tempo his routes, he can hear his name in the first round of 2027.

4. Charlie Becker, Indiana

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: CFP National Championship – Miami Hurricanes vs Indiana Hoosiers Miami, FL USA: Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker 80 makes a reception and runs to the end zone but the touchdown call is reversed because he was down by contact during the CFP National Championship game against the Miami FL Hurricanes on Monday, January 19, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hoosiers beat the Hurricanes 27-21. Kim Hukari/Image of Miami Florida USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx KimxHukarix iosphotos393244

What Charlie Becker brings to the wide position is just fun to watch. Becker is 6-foot-4 and 204 pounds, but glides down the field with his long strides, moving faster than a man his size should.

Becker has a track and field background and won a state title in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, and 4×400-meter relay as a junior. That background just flashes on tape when he’s uncontained and running vertical. He didn’t see playing time in 2024 and primarily played special teams, but in 2025, he broke out. Becker had 118 receiving yards against Penn State, and from then on, he saw consistent playing time to end the season.

He finished with 679 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2025, and with Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt moving on to the NFL, Becker is poised to take over the Indiana receiving room. Becker has a lot to polish within his fame, but the physical and athletic traits are what stand out. Another year under his belt should do wonders for his NFL stock.

5. Nick Marsh, Indiana

Imago November 15, 2025, East Lansing, Michigan, U.S: Michigan State wide receiver NICK MARSH 6 catches a pass during Penn State s 28-10 win over Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. East Lansing U.S – ZUMAm242 20251115_aap_m242_003 Copyright: xScottxMapesx

Nick Marsh transferred from Michigan State to Indiana, hoping it’d help him take another step in his game. Like Becker, the departures of Cooper and Sarratt in the Indian receiver room left obvious holes. The assumption now is that Marsh and Becker will be the top two throughout the 2026 season.

Marsh has serious agility on the outside and has quick feet to run fast routes. He doesn’t have blazing speed, but it’s good enough to make corners respect it. His hands are strong, and he tracks the ball well over the middle. He needs to improve his technical aspects as a receiver, like timing his routes and understanding when to flatten or push vertically on some reps, but the physical traits are all there.

The jump to Indiana should allow him to have a more expanded route tree and the ability to operate as a true No. 1 receiver. He and Becker are gonna be a fun duo to watch as they both push to be first-round picks in the 2027 NFL draft.