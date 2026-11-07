“We Actually Have the Whole Call”: Shedeur Sanders’ Brother Admits to Withholding the Truth About Browns QB Rejecting Ravens Before the Draft

Shedeur Sanders’ draft story is one for the books. From being touted as a top pick to falling to the fifth round, getting pranked by a caller on draft day, to finally sealing the deal with the Browns, there is a lot to talk about. However, according to Deion Sanders Jr., there are also some unknowns about Shedeur’s draft.

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As he continues his journey, his brother has some video clips up his sleeve that could further explain his decision to reject the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Cleveland Browns.

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“My brother might start this week, so that’s a beautiful thing,” Deion Sanders Jr. said on his Well Off Media YouTube Channel. “But yeah, I’m saying clout stuff because everybody was talking about Ravens stuff, you know, both of their QBs hurt, blah, blah. We actually have the whole call. We have the whole thing when the Ravens called and everything; the Browns called at the same time. It’s actually a cool video.”

“The folder is full of stuff that you’ll probably never see one day,” he continued, showing some video clips stored on his iPad. “So I’m just saying this because this goes along with the s–t we was talking about yesterday. We was talking about the [stuff] that you’ll never see. So let’s do something you’ll never see part two. But, yeah, I just can’t show it. I won’t show it, I won’t play it or whatever, because it’s not my story to tell. It’s Shedeur’s story to tell.”

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Sanders Jr. reflected on the time Shedeur rejected an offer call from the Ravens before the 2025 NFL Draft. According to ESPN, the Ravens planned to take Shedeur in the fifth round with the 141st pick, but Sanders had other ideas.

However, Sanders reportedly rejected the offer, believing there was no way he could hope for better playing time with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson already in the mix. Per ESPN, he “preferred” teams that could guarantee him ample snaps on the gridiron. Shedeur’s father and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders later clarified his stance on Shedeur’s decision.

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“Philly called us on draft day … Baltimore and the Browns,” Deion said on the New Heights podcast in 2025. “I don’t want to say how it went, but how in the world can somebody fault him (Shedeur) for thinking, ‘Why in the world would I go back up Lamar for 10 more years?’ Who comes in with that mindset?… I’ve never sat on the bench and said, ‘I’ve learned a lot today.’ Who learns sitting on the bench?”

The Browns selected Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick. Sanders was not predicted to start at quarterback, as Cleveland already had Joe Flacco and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. Deshaun Watson would eventually return as QB1 at some point.

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Sanders was asked about his rejection of the Ravens last season, but he refused to delve into it.

“My response is, I’m focused on the now,” Shedeur said. “I don’t really talk about anything in the past, and whatever happened in the past, it is what it is.”

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However, despite all the criticism and mockery, Sanders had the last laugh. He got a chance to start for Cleveland after the team cycled past Flacco and Gabriel. Sanders started for seven games, eventually turning out to be the QB Cleveland could rely on. He helped the Browns get three more wins in an already troubling season.

Entering the 2026 season, the young QB had constantly given Deshaun Watson a tough fight for the QB1 job. At times, he was even better. But Monken chose to rely on the veteran Watson, who has fortunately fared well for Cleveland. However, now that he is in concussion protocol, Sanders is once again up for the starting job.

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Ahead of the game, head coach Todd Monken has updated on Shedeur, saying that he “threw the ball extremely well” during the three full practice days and that he has “natural confidence.” All in all, Monken is “fired up to see him play.”

“Last year, I was able to see what I needed to see, feel different things during the games, and understand what I need to get better at. So, then going into this offseason, we worked on that, and training camp, of course, in this offseason, and overall, I’m just excited for the opportunity,” Shedeur said ahead of the Saints game.

The Ravens are now in a tough spot with their QB situation, considering Lamar Jackson is potentially out for the season, and backup Tyler Huntley is also out. But Shedeur Sanders is going to bank on his patience during his stint with the Browns, regardless of how long or short it turns out to be.