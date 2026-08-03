“We Always Make Excuses for Dak Prescott”: NFL Legend Shuts Down Cowboys QB’s Early MVP Talk

Dak Prescott has recently coined the Cowboys’ offense as “GOTI”, or the “Greatest Offense There Is,” and ranking 2nd in the NFL for total offensive yards in 2025 does help that argument. However, former NFL running back LeSean ‘Shady’ McCoy has called out the 10-year Cowboys veteran QB for showing inconsistencies when it comes to playoff qualification and performances on the big stage, amidst early MVP shouts for Prescott.

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“I feel like with the Cowboys, we always make excuses for Dak Prescott,” LeSean McCoy noted on the Speakeasy podcast. “I’m tired of that. You got two number one receivers, you have a really, really good coach, and Shotty [Brian Schottenheimer]. It’s time to put it together and get to the playoffs. I ain’t saying even get to the NFC Championship game, that’s hard to do… All I want to say is before we talk about MVPs, let’s try to win a division and let’s try to get in the playoffs.”

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Training Camp videos and a strong offensive setup have pushed Prescott into MVP conversations. The Cowboys QB came close to winning the AP NFL MVP award after leading the league with 36 passing touchdowns; however, he only managed 2nd place as Lamar Jackson secured the honor in 2023.

Since then, the Cowboys haven’t made it to the playoffs, nor has Prescott come close to claiming the MVP title. The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has been the scapegoat for their failures; however, Shady believes that Prescott needs to elevate them, and the excuses must stop.

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Dak Prescott’s playoff record reads a dismal 2-5. And in some cases, he is the reason the Dallas Cowboys haven’t won, like against a talented 49ers side in the 2021 and 2022 postseason. In the words of the 2-time Super Bowl champ, Prescott “stunk up.” In 2023, against the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys were a stacked team with Prescott in MVP conversations. But when it mattered the most, he threw 2 interceptions, one of them being a pick-six, and lost to the Packers, led by QB Jordan Love.

“Quit the malarkey. We need Dak Prescott to come out big for the Dallas Cowboys,” Shady concluded.

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However, going into the 2026 season, Prescott really has no excuses to be in the MVP conversations. He’ll be armed on offense with top players, which is why all eyes will be on Prescott as he looks to back his “GOTI” claims in the upcoming season.