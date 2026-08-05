“We Don’t Want It”: John Harbaugh Immediately Punishes Jaxson Dart for Throwing Ball at Giants Defender

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s competitive streak got the better of him at training camp on Tuesday, and his own head coach made sure he paid for it on the spot.

During a red zone drill, Dart scrambled for a touchdown on third-and-goal, then fired the ball at cornerback Greg Newsome’s helmet as he walked back to the huddle. Several defensive players jumped in to confront Dart, and head coach John Harbaugh didn’t hesitate to call him out either.

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“I think it’s a 15-yard penalty for taunting, so we backed up the extra point and had to do it again,” Harbaugh told the press, per SNYGiants on X. “That’s how we handled it.

“I think he understands that for the game-winning extra point, we don’t want it to be a 50-yard extra point or so, whatever it is.”

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That penalty turned what should’ve been a routine extra point into a 48-yard kick instead. Kicker Ben Sauls made the kick anyway, but that was not the point. Harbaugh wanted Dart to feel the cost of that decision right then and there, not hear about it later. He also has a clear-cut philosophy on fights.

“My policy on fighting is that the play clock keeps going. So, you can fight all you want, but you’re going to be back on the line running the next play within 40 seconds.”

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Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Jaxson Dart 6 of the New York Giants during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422181

The Year 2 quarterback finished the day 6-of-14 on passes, along with two touchdowns. Tuesday’s practice marked the only red-zone score the starters managed across 11 attempts.

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Penalties have been a theme at camp too. The Giants got flagged 14 times on Monday alone.

However, the defense has been keeping the offense on its toes during training camp, per insider Pat Leonard. Jaxson Dart landed his first touchdown pass on Tuesday, with the help of tight end Isaiah Likely. The play unfolded in a way that could have resulted in an interception, but Likely saved it.

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The tight end also had some thoughts on the Dart-Newsome moment.

“Just them competing,” he said, via the New York Post. “I mean, training camp, Day 2 of pads, getting tired, obviously in the red zone [where] points are at stake. That’s the type of dog you want in a quarterback. And obviously, Newsome, I’ve been playing [against] him for quite a while. I know he’s a dog himself, so he’s not going to back down on nobody.”

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Dart might want to cool down his celebrations a little once the season begins, to avoid such penalties in the future.