“We Gotta Do What We Gotta Do”: CeeDee Lamb Speaks Out on Maracanã Stadium’s Poor Field Conditions Ahead of Cowboys-Ravens Kickoff

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has weighed in on the Maracanã Stadium field ahead of Dallas’ Week 3 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The NFL has spent much of the week working on the surface in Rio de Janeiro, with both teams getting a close look before Sunday’s first NFL game in the city.

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“Grass is grass, man. You just gotta keep your feet up under you. The rest should take care of itself,” Lamb said in a video for the Cowboys. “It’s cool, though I appreciate the effort. You know what I’m saying? At the end of the day, we gotta do what we gotta do.”

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The field has been one of the biggest talking points surrounding the matchup. After local soccer players raised concerns about the condition of the grass, NFL and NFLPA field experts began monitoring the surface. The grass was still being trimmed at Maracanã on Saturday, less than 30 hours before kickoff.

Lamb’s comments came after the Cowboys held a walk-around at Maracanã on Saturday. The team spent some time getting a feel for the stadium and playing surface, while some players tested the grass with their footwear. Lamb reportedly walked barefoot on the field, while running back Javonte Williams brought cleats to check how they felt on the surface.

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The concerns around the field have been tied to its heavy use during the soccer season, along with recent rain. Maracanã is shared by Flamengo and Fluminense and has hosted frequent matches. Flamengo goalkeeper Agustín Rossi had flagged concerns, saying the field had a lot of bumps.

The NFL took over field preparation this week, while crews worked on the grass and used reinforced stitching to improve its stability.

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NFL Players Association executive director JC Tretter said the union’s field experts believed the surface needed better traction and stability. He explained that the concern was primarily about playability and performance, and that the NFLPA continued monitoring the field for safety as well.

NFL field director Nick Pappas said the surface passed the league’s mandatory testing and that the field met the required health and safety standards. The league also has a full-field tarp available if rain becomes an issue before or during the game.

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Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was also asked about the field this week and didn’t sound worried.

“I believe the NFL does a great job at having their specialists go out there and look over the fields,” Jackson said. “I cannot worry about that. I just have to worry about getting us a dub in Brazil. We have played on bad fields plenty of times, so I cannot really dwell on that.”

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Sunday’s game is a big one for the league. It’s the first NFL regular-season game ever played in Rio de Janeiro, and the first time the Cowboys have hosted a “home” game outside the United States. The Cowboys have only played one other game overseas, a 2014 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. This is also the third straight year the NFL has opened part of its season in Brazil, with the first two games held in São Paulo.

Both teams come into Sunday with the same record. The Cowboys are 1-1 after beating the Washington Commanders 37-20 in their last game. The Ravens are also 1-1, coming off a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

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With the field work continuing through Saturday, both teams will get their final look at the surface before kickoff. For Lamb and the Cowboys, the message is simple: the field is there, and they have to play on it.