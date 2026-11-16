“We Gotta Fix This”: Post Malone Unleashes Rant Against Christian Parker’s Defense After Cowboys Reach New Low Against 49ers

Imagine how bad you have to play to have Hollywood stars call out your performance. That’s how bad Dallas was against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, losing the matchup 46-40.

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“600 yards allowed is out of control,” Cowboys fan and Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone wrote on X. “With the amount of studs we have on this team, there is no reason to keep losin EVERY F—– SUNDAY. I love you Boys to death. But we gotta fix this s—. Don’t give up, fellas @dallascowboys. P.s. If you’re readin this, I love YOU too.”

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The frustration makes sense, as the Cowboys’ defense had a terrible outing against the San Francisco 49ers, allowing 584 net yards, including 370 passing yards and 214 rushing yards. San Francisco averaged an incredible 9.4 yards per play, compared to Dallas’ 5.8.

It was simply an offensive masterclass from the 49ers, that was also textbook for Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. The performance disappointed everyone, including head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who criticized the defense.

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“I thought it was unacceptable,” Schottenheimer told reporters. “The tackling was atrocious. At the end of the day, we tackled like s–t in the second half.”

Jerry Jones also hinted at a possible change within the team.

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“We have to look at it,” Schottenheimer added. “As I said, we’re going to watch all the film, and there are a lot of things we got to figure out because I haven’t been around a situation like this where the defense was that poor in the second half.”

This is the first time the Cowboys have allowed this many yards at home. And, they gave up three big plays of at least 66 yards, which resulted in touchdowns. Even though the defense was simply stumped in the second half, one of these TDs came in the first half.

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Dallas showed some fight by sacking Brock Purdy four times in the first half. In the second half, they were able to sack him only once. San Francisco ran a reverse play using RB Kaelon Black and WR Deebo Samuel, with the latter dashing off to the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown. He did it in wide-open space, and even had Purdy blocking for him.

Entering the fourth quarter, San Francisco was leading 31-19. Dallas fought back with three touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter, but the gap proved to be too much to cover.

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This wasn’t the first time the Cowboys struggled under defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s defense. They also had a difficult outing against the New York Giants, allowing 394 total yards. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also ran amok at AT&T, upsetting the Cowboys 24-16 with a dominant rushing performance. The Cowboys defense was also shocked by Arizona QB Gardner Minshew’s comeback against Dallas.

With the 49ers’ loss, the team is sitting at 4-6. The Cowboys’ playoff chances now stand threatened, a legitimate source of frustration for Dallas Cowboys fans.