“We Have Everything We Need”: Joe Burrow Issues Strong Statement on Bengals’ Future After Additions of Dexter Lawrence & Others

Joe Burrow exactly knew what the Cincinnati Bengals needed in the offseason after yet another painful exit without reaching the postseason. According to reports from the Dan Patrick show, he gave an ultimatum to the franchise to get some help on the defensive side this offseason. With their star QB demanding help, the Bengals went all-in and added some big names to anchor their defensive department. Elated with the franchise’s offseason signings, Burrow seems confident with where things are heading for the Bengals.

“We made a big trade for a big-time player, signed the top safety on the free agent market, and made other additions,” Joe Burrow said to the Bengals’ official website. “First impressions from the rookies are that we’ve got guys that care about the game, care about their job, and want to be great. When you have young guys like that and veterans like we do, it’s a recipe for success. We have everything we need.”

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The demand for help from Burrow was due to how poor the team was on the defensive end of the floor. Cincinnati ranked 31st in total defense and also 31st in touchdowns allowed, which is why some big changes were needed if the team wanted to have any chance of building a strong roster.

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And that is exactly what Cincinnati aggressively did. Five of the Bengals’ eight free agent signings came on the defensive side of the ball. This was highlighted by the additions of defensive end Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook. They also made arguably the biggest splash of the offseason when they traded the No. 10 overall pick for New York Giants defensive line anchor Dexter Lawrence.

Mafe and Cook have won three Super Bowls during their time at Seattle and Kansas City. And Lawrence comes to the town with a resume that boasts of 3 Pro Bowls and 2 All Pros. Altogether, the Bengals front office committed more than $125 million toward rebuilding the defense.

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These changes did not go unnoticed on Burrow. It’s fueled his confidence regarding the team. “You can feel the vibe and the leadership has changed in the locker room a little bit,” Burrow said. “It’s exciting for everyone.”

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This optimism was a far cry from what transpired just a few months ago. Cincinnati last made the playoffs during the 2022 season. They reached the AFC Championship Game that season. The franchise has missed the postseason in each of the following two years. Last year, Burrow went down in Week 2 to an injury that left him out of action for almost three months.

He appeared to be particularly dejected after being ruled out, and posted an emotional note on Instagram that read, “This game will break your heart. See you soon.”

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The year was frustrating for Burrow as the franchise was able to win only six games in the season. With the team doing badly, the QB vented his disappointment in a press conference.

“You know, if it’s not fun, then what am I doing it for? Do I have fun playing? I mean, how much? Winning’s always been fun, but in general, was it as fun as before? No, I wouldn’t say it was that way,” Burrow pondered during a press conference.

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With all his requests fulfilled, Burrow will be excited to come into the new season and lead his team back to the Super Bowl. They have now filled a huge gap that was stopping them from success, and with a lot of things unravelling in the AFC North, the Bengals could be the team to beat.

Bengals have a big advantage in the AFC North and the Conference

The AFC North now looks a lot different from the Bengals’ perspective. Three of the other teams in the division, the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens, have all changed head coaches. This now makes Zac Taylor the longest tenured head coach in the division.

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Most notably, the division no longer features longtime staples Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh. Both these names had been HCs in the division for nearly two decades. So the AFC North suddenly appears ready for the Bengals to take charge of.

The caveat is that the Steelers have an experienced name in Mike McCarthy leading them. He is a Super Bowl winner, which is why the Steelers do not have much to worry about an experienced HC. However, it is his first season with the franchise, and with all the drama that always surrounds QB Aaron Rodgers, the Bengals roster does seem like they have a slight edge.

The AFC conference also appears to be wide open. Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills have undergone a change at head coach following the firing of Sean McDermott. The Chiefs and Broncos are always going to be a dangerous opposition, but with their improved roster, the Bengals should be in the running to compete for the conference.

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Their QB Burrow has taken the responsibility of the roster after all the work the management has done in the offseason. Speaking in the same interview, he said, “They’re going to keep getting great players to come and play for the Bengals. And when they do that, it’s my job and Zac’s job and the leaders of this team to bring the locker room together and then go execute on the field.”

This is certainly a statement of intent from Burrow. While he has not been happy about the team’s struggles in recent years, the roster was really not up to the mark. However, with the defensive issues sorted and the team looking set, it will be interesting to see if Burrow can lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl.