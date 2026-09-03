“We Lost a Baby”: FOX’s Erin Andrews Breaks Silence on the ‘Guilt’ of Not Being Able to Give Her Husband Jarret Stoll a Child

FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews is opening up about one of the most painful parts of her journey to motherhood, revealing how the loss of a pregnancy has continued to weigh on her as she and her husband, Jarret Stoll, a former professional ice hockey player, hope to grow their family.

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“I mean, there’s a lot of guilt on my end. You feel like a failure. You know, we just moved into this new house. It’s a lot bigger than what we had before because we thought we were having another baby. We lost a baby last year. And then you’re like, ‘Why are we doing this, ’cause we don’t have the second?'” Andrews said during an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

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The conversation covered her career, motherhood and years of fertility struggles, but Andrews became particularly emotional while discussing the couple’s efforts to have another child. After all, for Andrews, the loss was not an isolated setback.

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She and Stoll had already spent years navigating IVF and surrogacy before welcoming their son, Mack. Andrews has previously spoken about losing a pregnancy with a first surrogate before another surrogate successfully carried Mack.

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Later, they attempted to expand their family with a second surrogate. However, the pregnancy was unsuccessful. In May 2025, Andrews revealed on her Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast that the surrogate carrying their second child had suffered a miscarriage. The pregnancy had looked encouraging in its early stages, which made the loss even more difficult. And while some time has passed, Andrews made it clear that the feelings surrounding it haven’t simply gone away.

Andrews and Stoll married in 2017, but starting a family proved far more complicated than either of them likely expected. After Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016, doctors urged her to freeze her embryos before treatment. From there, the couple went through nine rounds of IVF before eventually turning to a surrogate. Their son, Mack, was born in June 2023. Her husband remained by her side after she learned about her cancer diagnosis.

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“My husband was so amazing about learning about my cancer. He was so amazing about supporting me any way he could with either the shots, the transfers, the retrievals. Not a lot of guys understand all that,” Andrews said.

By April 2026, Andrews revealed another IVF attempt had failed, but she remained open to trying again.

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Andrews said she has leaned on reminding herself to focus on her own well-being and her marriage rather than placing blame on herself for not being able to carry a pregnancy or grow their family the way they’d hoped. Stoll has also remained supportive of trying again for another baby. Andrews said they are still open to growing their family, and she recently spoke with a doctor about her chances of conceiving again.

She had hoped to try another round before the NFL season began, showing that having another child is still very much on her mind even as she juggles a busy broadcasting schedule.

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That hope also brought her back to the happiness surrounding Mack’s birth. Andrews recalled how emotional the delivery was and admitted she didn’t want their surrogate to leave the hospital room afterward. After everything they had gone through, finally having Mack there made the moment feel incredibly special.

For Andrews, the possibility of another child remains open. She continues to balance motherhood with her career while holding onto the hope that their family may grow once again.