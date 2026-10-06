“We Need to Clean Our House”: Mike McCarthy Confirms Issues in Steelers’ Locker Room After Damaging Browns Defeat

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting at 2-2 after a painful 27-24 loss to the rival Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh controlled parts of the game, holding Cleveland scoreless in both the first and third quarters, but self-inflicted mistakes cost them in the end. Worse than the scoreboard is the growing tension inside the locker room, forcing head coach Mike Tomlin to publicly address the team’s issues.

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This loss stings because the AFC North is already turning into a bloodbath. Dropping a division game to Cleveland slips Pittsburgh down the standings and throws away a huge tiebreaker advantage later in the season. When you hold a team scoreless for two full quarters and still find a way to lose, it kills momentum and wastes a prime chance to build a cushion in the playoff race.

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“We need to clean our own house,” Mike McCarthy said to reporters after the game, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports. “Our house is not clean right now.”

The Steelers vs. Browns game turned extra stressful for Mike McCarthy and his team. With less than six minutes left in the first quarter, the Steelers got a first down after the Browns were called for roughing the passer on a third-and-16 play. While the rest of the offense was ready to huddle, Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers stood with his arms out and looked toward the sideline. He was then heard saying, “What? What the f–! Call it!”

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McCarthy responded sharply, though his words were inaudible on broadcast. Later, Mike McCarthy seemed to regret that specific moment when he lost his calm.

“Everybody’s competing on the field,” McCarthy said after the game. “I think what’s said on the field, the way I grew up, stays on the field. That’s not the case today; I understand that. It ain’t negative communication. On my part, I wish I wouldn’t use those words.”

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Though Rodgers didn’t directly address the situation, he stressed how loud the crowd really was.

“I mean, it was loud,” Rodgers said. “It was definitely a good crowd tonight. It was loud, so some of the calls, it was hard to hear, for sure.” But this surely signalled issues between them.

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This kind of friction isn’t brand new for these two. During their 13 seasons together in Green Bay, McCarthy and Rodgers often bumped heads over play-calling and offensive control. They won a Super Bowl together, but their relationship was famous for fiery sideline discussions and subtle passive-aggressive comments to the press. Seeing those same old habits flare up in Pittsburgh shows that old tensions don’t just disappear overnight.

There were other instances too where the team’s communication issues were clearly visible. T.J. Watt was clearly frustrated. He took a headset from the OLB coach to speak directly with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The conversation was heated and animated, showing how unhappy Watt was with what was happening on the field.

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Cam Heyward, one of the Steelers’ team captains, was also visibly frustrated. He was seen yelling from the bench as the game continued, showing that he was unhappy with how the team was playing.

In Pittsburgh, small cracks in the locker room can quickly turn into a full season collapse. With a tough mid-season stretch coming up, these communication breakdowns show a team running out of patience. If veterans and coaches aren’t on the same page now, the noise outside will only get louder, making it almost impossible to stay together and fight for a playoff spot.

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The team is also dealing with major injuries in defense. Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon hurt his foot against the Browns and had to be taken to the locker room on a cart. He is expected to go on injured reserve and miss several weeks. Jamel Dean is also dealing with an ankle injury, adding another concern for the defense.

The Steelers’ secondary is also dealing with injuries. Joey Porter Jr. missed his fourth straight game because of a back injury, while Jalen Ramsey was playing through a broken wrist. Brandin Echols was also dealing with a concussion.

The issues don’t just end there, as Mike McCarthy gave bad news on Harmon.

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Mike McCarthy gives injury update on Derrick Harmon

After doubts over Derrick Harmon’s return, Mike McCarthy gave an update on him.

“We’re going to put him down on IR,” McCarthy said. “He’ll be out for a number of weeks.”

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Harmon being placed on injured reserve means he must miss at least four games. The Steelers have two home games, a trip to Florida, and a neutral-site game in Paris, France, during that period. They will then have their bye week. Because of this schedule, Harmon could return in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 15.

Initially, Rapoport reported Harmon would miss a few weeks. McCarthy’s IR announcement suggests the injury is more severe than first assessed.

With Harmon out, the Steelers may have to rely more on their younger defensive linemen. Sixth-round pick Gabe Rubio and undrafted rookie Kevin Jobity Jr. both made the team after the preseason, but neither player has played in a regular-season game yet.

Cameron Heyward will continue to lead the defensive line. At the same time, Keeanu Benton, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Yayha Black could get more playing time and take on bigger roles while Harmon is sidelined.

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With so many issues showing up, let’s wait and see how the team fixes it before facing the Colts.