“We Really Missed It”: Travis Kelce Reveals What Eric Bieniemy Brought Back to Chiefs That the Team Badly Missed

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce believes one thing had been missing inside the team’s building, and Eric Bieniemy brought it back the moment he returned.

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In a clip posted by NFL Insider Ari Meirov, speaking after Wednesday’s training camp practice, Kelce praised the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator for restoring the demanding culture that helped define Kansas City’s championship years.

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“The intensity is infectious. It makes you want to scream ‘m—f—’ at everybody doing the wrong thing. I love that s—t. I don’t think there’s enough of that in this world, let alone in this building… We really missed it.”

Bieniemy rejoined the team this offseason after coaching stops in Washington, UCLA and Chicago. He had been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022, helping the team win two Super Bowls in that run. Bieniemy has long been known as a no-nonsense coach and can really test players’ limits.

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He recently returned to camp after a brief absence to be with his wife, Mia, who was hospitalized in Virginia following a shooting accident.

Kelce was not just handing out a compliment to a familiar face. Bieniemy was loud from the first whistle. Pushing players to line up faster, demanding attention to detail, staying on them through every individual and team period on the field.

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Bieniemy’s return comes at a time when the offense is trying to find itself again after last year fell apart badly.

The players have already felt the difference. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton described Bieniemy as the kind of coach who does not simply accept a win during a practice rep.

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“Having a guy like that come back on the field, a competitor, it brings the best out of us also on defense. If we win a rep, he doesn’t really care about winning a rep, a ‘do it again’ type of deal. Great to have him back in the building.”

Bieniemy has always been open about his demanding style. During Washington’s 2023 training camp, he explained exactly what he expected from players.

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“I’m always going to remain the same. I’m always going to be loud. I’m always going to be vocal. I’m always going to demand from our leaders. But on top of that, I’m watching everything: body language, how we address in the huddle, how we’re getting up to the line of scrimmage, how we’re presenting ourselves.”

His job will be to bring that same attention to detail and urgency to a team trying to get back into contention. While he was away, Bieniemy continued to keep track of the team. According to The Athletic’s Jesse Newell, the offensive coordinator used to watch live streams of practices. He also called general manager Brett Veach to talk to Andy Reid, and relay some instructions to rookie running back Emmett Johnson.

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With this fiery attitude now back in Kansas City, Bieniemy has another offense to push after the Chiefs finished 6-11 last season.