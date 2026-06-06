“We Would Have Never Done”: Cam Newton Makes Telling Admission on Caleb Williams’ Painted Nails On Madden 27 Cover

Cam Newton never shied away from being true to himself, and after hanging up his boots, the 2015 NFL MVP continues to do so and defend those trying to create an identity in the NFL world. Hence, when Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams faced flak for painting his nails on the Madden 27 cover, Newton made a telling statement, defending the USC product and his form of self-expression.

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“Nowadays, we have so many different examples of players expressing themselves by way of fashion, tattoos, and hairstyles. It’s not for me to say who the hell does Caleb Williams think he is, more so than just respecting it? Times have changed… These kids are doing things that we would have never done,” Newton said on his 4th and 1 Podcast on June 6, 2026.

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“It’s a whole evolution of what a person is bringing to the game, and you gotta respect it,” he continued. “You may not understand it, and I would challenge anybody, if you don’t understand it, ask the question, like, ‘What are you doing?’ Because the story behind it, maybe enlightening… It’s not just weird, it’s a message behind it, and I appreciate it.”

Newton’s defense carries weight. The former Carolina Panthers star has also faced constant criticism for his outlandish outfits. In fact, in 2021, in an interview with People, he described his style as a way of “owning” his personality.

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Coming back to Williams, Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie led the charge, posting a harsh critique on Instagram and accusing Williams of corrupting the next generation.

“Fingernails painted on Madden. Young boys look up to you, bro, smh n Caleb Williams, this is the example u set for them,” he wrote on Instagram. u want respect from your teammates n your hands look like they b-h nails at home smh whoever thought u would see this on a Madden cover. I feel sorry for these kids.”

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The post went viral on social media, but it did not affect the 24-year-old. Williams had painted his nails to honor his mother, who has been a professional nail technician his entire life.

Hence, when he discussed his recent Madden cover, Williams also opened up about the hate he received.

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Caleb Williams addresses the hate he faces for painting his nails

Williams paints his nails to honor his mother, a nail technician, and to raise awareness for causes like Suicide Prevention Week. When he receives hate for his nails, he sees it as proof that his decision motivates others to express themselves.

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“I think it’s enjoyable to be able to see all the hate,” Williams said during an interview with People. “But also enjoyable to people who may now step outside their comfort zone… because somebody on a national stage is getting a bunch of heat … especially males, because I’m speaking from that perspective.”

Williams made it clear he will not stop facing hate for his actions of self-expression. For him, the nails are not just a style choice; they’re a statement.