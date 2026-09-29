“We’d Rather be 3-0 Than 0-3”: Texans Owner Cal McNair Confirms Stance on DeMeco Ryans After Narrow Loss to Colts

There’s a famous quote: “History repeats itself.” And for the Houston Texans, who recorded their third straight loss of the season, this saying can potentially be on owner Cal McNair’s mind as he spoke of his stance on the situation.

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“We’d rather be 3-0 than 0-3, certainly,” McNair said during the 25th anniversary event for the ‘Forever H-Town’ documentary series, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. “We have been in this situation. DeMeco is really good at keeping the team together, working hard. And these games are coming down to a play or two, a series at the end of the game, and we just want them to flip our way and have a different result. And hopefully we see that starting Sunday vs. Cowboys.”

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Going 0-3 somewhat confirms that a team will potentially not make it to the playoffs, but the Texans are a different breed, having gone through the same adversity last season as well, and McNair’s belief in his coach stands tall, though he wants to see the results start flipping in Week 4 after a close 19-17 loss against the Colts, with Ryans willing to change the tide as well.

“0-3 is where we are right now. The only way we can do anything about it is to go through it,” Ryans said. “We’re going through it right now, its adversity, it happens. For me, it starts with me. I have to do a better job of getting our guys ready to roll.”

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The Texans’ running game is completely in shambles right now, with the team averaging only 84.7 rushing yards per game, ranking 30th in the league. Against the Colts as well, the Texans ended the game with just 70 total rushing yards. Another problem had been the Texans’ offensive line, with quarterback C.J. Stroud getting sacked three times against the Colts.

But what was more bizarre was the way Ryans handled the team. Ryans decided to go for fourth down in the first quarter instead of scoring a field goal for three points; that could’ve been the deciding kick of the game. With those rushing stats, the Texans weren’t completing the fourth-down drive, and that’s what happened. Even Ryans pointed out the terrible running game showcasing, wanting to improve.

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“We’re looking at everything from an offensive standpoint of the running game: what can we do differently for us to make sure we can turn out some yards in a run game,” Ryans said.

Another point was that Ryans didn’t call the timeout more analytically. If he stopped the clock with more time on the clock, the Texans might have had a chance to come back.

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“From that, I have to do a better job to get that timeout call or something,” Ryans said on his final timeout call against the Colts.

But now, mistakes from last game are buried, and the team needs to bring back their last season’s spirit, when they became only the seventh team in NFL history to make the Divisional Round after starting 0-3; McNair was confident in the team back then and supported them.

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“I think we’re in a really good spot as a team,” McNair said last season during the same time. “Sometimes when you start 0-3, teams can split apart. Ours didn’t. The team has been really strong. (Ryans) has been really strong. And we’re happy with what’s in front of us.”

It is surely going to feel like climbing a mountain after the 0-3 record, but the only team to overcome this record since 2020 has been the Texans, and with Coach Ryans’ help, they can try it one more time. The Texans will play the Cowboys next on Sunday, with the Cowboys coming in with a 1-2 record.