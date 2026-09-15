Week 1 NFL Power Rankings: Bears & 49ers Rise, Chargers & Falcons Fall

The NFL is back, and it feels so good.

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For the first time since January, we were able to sit on a couch from 1pm to nearly midnight on Sunday, just enjoying some good ol’ NFL football. There really is no better time of the year than football season.

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With Week 1 officially over, it’s time for our weekly power rankings to begin. Everyone will have differing opinions on teams after the first week, but here’s our take on how the league stacks up after the first week of competitive football.

32. Cleveland Browns (0-1)

Preseason Rank: 31

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Week 1 Result: 34-10 loss to JAX

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Week 2 Matchup: at TB

Statistically Deshaun Watson wasn’t that bad, but their offense had no juice and their defense really struggled in all facets. Tampa will be an easier test, but they’ll still probably lose by double digits.

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31. Miami Dolphins (0-1)

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – AUGUST 20: Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis 2 speaks to the media during a New York Giants and Miami Dolphins joint practice at the Miami Dolphins Training Camp on August 20 2026, at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 20 Giants-Dolphins Joint Practice EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon796260820082

Preseason Rank: 32

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Week 1 Result: 27-13 loss to LV

Week 2 Matchup: at SF

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Despite the score, it wasn’t the worst outing for the Miami Dolphins. Everyone knows this team is going to be one of the worst this season, but young players like Jacob Rodriguez and Caleb Douglas looked the part. Patrick Paul dominated as well, so for Miami, they’ll take the small wins.

30. Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Preseason Rank: 28

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Week 1 Result: 23-10 loss to NYJ

Week 2 Matchup: vs PHI

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They lost to the Jets and Cam Ward struggled. Not much else to say. This team is going to have another long year.

29. Atlanta Falcons (0-1)

Preseason Rank: 26

Week 1 Result: 20-13 loss to PIT

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Week 2 Matchup: vs CAR

Not much to say here, because Cooper Rush started at quarterback. Will say the Atlanta Falcons defense performed better than expected to come out this season, even with the injuries to the edge room. This game could’ve been worse if it wasn’t for the heroics of Bijan Robinson.

28. New York Jets (0-1)

Preseason Rank: 29

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Week 1 Result: 23-10 win over TEN

Week 2 Matchup: vs GB

What a win for Aaron Glenn. Just feels good to see him give a victory speech in the locker room with everything he went through last season and in the offseason. The offense under Frank Reich looked solid, and the defense had the Tennessee offense looking confused. Good start to 2026, but can they keep this up?

27. Arizona Cardinals (1-0)

Preseason Rank: 30

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Week 1 Result: 26-14 win over LAC

Week 2 Matchup: vs SEA

As fun as this win was, Arizona’s roster still isn’t great. Their offense is very fun, but their defense is not going to hold up against the better offenses in the league. They get Seattle next week, and if they can keep it close or even win I will jump them up the rankings, but I still think Arizona is one of the worst teams in the league.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)

Imago December 21, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Raiders running back ASHTON JEANTY 2 during pregame warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Los Vegas Raiders on December 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. The Texans won, 23-21. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20251221_zap_c201_005 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Preseason Rank: 27

Week 1 Result: 27-13 win over MIA

Week 2 Matchup: at LAC

The Las Vegas Raiders had some juice in their first game under Klint Kubiak. Outside of two turnovers, their offense looked pretty good – especially Ashton Jeanty – and their defense did a great job stopping Malik Willis. I need to see them pull of a big win before I jump them too much, though.

25. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

Preseason Rank: 22

Week 1 Result: 41-23 loss to BAL

Week 2 Matchup: at KC (SNF)

The Indianapolis Colts got dominated in Week 1. Not what you want to see after they gave Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce big contracts. Oh, and don’t forget they don’t have a first-round pick this year due to the Sauce Gardner trade last season. Hopefully the Colts can get back on track sooner rather than later.

24. Los Angeles Chargers (0-1)

Preseason Rank: 15

Week 1 Result: 26-14 loss to ARI

Week 2 Matchup: vs LV

You may be asking how we can have the Chargers above the Cardinals after they lost to them, and it’s because they are the better team. Upsets happen, especially in Week 1, and LAC’s roster is much better than ARI’s. If this team loses to Vegas next week, though, then I’ll really start to panic.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Preseason Rank: 23

Week 1 Result: 20-13 win over ATL

Week 2 Matchup: at NE

It wasn’t a dominant win for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but even with all the coaching changes this offseason, it felt like the same team. Stout defense, with an offense that was lackluster. They still got the win, but the offense under Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy has to improve.

22. Carolina Panthers (0-1)

Preseason Rank: 24

Week 1 Result: 59-37 loss to CHI

Week 2 Matchup: at ATL

Man, what a rough Sunday it was for Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. 59 points allowed, and it seemed like the Panthers couldn’t stop Chicago’s rushing attack at all. The bright side for Carolina is Bryce Young looked fantastic. The offense under Dave Canales could be one of the league’s best.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)

Imago January 5, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 celebrates, after the Bucs defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-19, during the end of the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0791733282st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Preseason Rank: 21

Week 1 Result: 33-27 loss to CIN

Week 2 Matchup: vs CLE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept it close with Cincy, but this was an incredibly sloppy game. They fumbled it away four times, but were able to stay in it. Still, their offense didn’t look great, particularly in the pass game, and their defense struggled to stop Cincy. Luckily, they have a great bounce back opportunity against Cleveland this week.

20. Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

Preseason Rank: 13

Week 1 Result: 28-20 loss to NYG

Week 2 Matchup: vs WAS

The Cowboys did not look good on SNF. Their offense started slow, and at times their defense gave shades of last year, particularly in their last drive before halftime. They need to figure things out or else it will be 2025 on repeat, and things don’t get much easier this week against Washington.

19. Green Bay Packers (0-1)

Preseason Rank: 20

Week 1 Result: 39-22 loss to MIN

Week 2 Matchup: at NYJ

The Green Bay Packers got flashbacks to last season’s wildcard game. A 22-10 lead erased in a matter of moments. Offensively, they couldn’t handle the pressure, and defensively they simply fell apart. Not what you want to see from a team that has playoff aspirations.

18. Washington Commanders (0-1)

Preseason Rank: 19

Week 1 Result: 24-22 loss to PHI

Week 2 Matchup: at DAL

The Washington Commanders are in for a dogfight in Philadelphia. Even with the loss, it’s still an encouraging loss for Washington. The offense will settle in under David Blough throughout the week, but the defense was more impressive. The unit held the Eagles to 318 total yards and limited Saquon Barkley to 83 rushing yards.

17. New Orleans Saints (0-1)

Preseason Rank: 17

Week 1 Result: 31-30 (OT) loss to DET

Week 2 Matchup: at BAL

After falling behind 21-0 early in the third quarter, Tyler Shough and the Saints mounted a massive comeback, sending the game to overtime before ultimately losing on a failed two-point conversion. It was ugly at the beginning, but their offense figured it out and their defense looked better than I thought it would. If it weren’t for that fumble TD inexplicably getting called back, they’d be 1-0.

16. Minnesota Vikings (1-0)

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 19: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz 11 looks to pass the ball during the first half of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on October 19th, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 19 Eagles at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251019024

Preseason Rank: 18

Week 1 Result: 39-22 win over GB

Week 2 Matchup: at CHI

Brian Flores. That’s it; that’s the tweet. In all seriousness, Flores had the Green Bay offense in hell. The Minnesota Vikings defense blitzed at a league-high rate of 78.3 percent on Sunday, showing just how crazy Flores is. The injury to Kyler Murray is concerning, but Carson Wentz looked comfortable in the Kevin O’Connell offense.

15. New York Giants (1-0)

Preseason Rank: 25

Week 1 Result: 28-20 win over DAL

Week 2 Matchup: at LAR (MNF)

Week 1 was a statement for the Giants, who beat the Dallas Cowboys, 28-20. They came out, and despite it being a one-score game, it never really felt that close. They were the better team all night, and now they can make a massive statement on MNF against the Rams.

14. Denver Broncos (0-1)

Preseason Rank: 4

Week 1 Result: 31-10 loss to KC

Week 2 Matchup: vs JAX

I am shocked. The Denver Broncos looked like they were playing a completely different sport than the Kansas City Chiefs. They had no life on offense, and their defense, which was a top-three unit last season, gave up over 200 yards and nearly seven yards per carry on the ground. The 1-seed in the AFC last year looked like a shell of themselves, but they are going to bounce back. They’re too good not to.

13. New England Patriots (0-1)

Preseason Rank: 6

Week 1 Result: 13-10 loss to SEA

Week 2 Matchup: vs PIT

The main worry was how Drake Maye performed in the loss, but the bright side is the New England Patriots don’t have to play Seattle for 17 games. AJ Brown’s injury is concerning, but overall the Patriots’ defense was stout. The offense should settle in throughout the week, making them a top-half team in the league.

12. Detroit Lions (1-0)

Preseason Rank: 7

Week 1 Result: 31-30 (OT) win over NO

Week 2 Matchup: at BUF

The Detroit Lions looked like they were going to run away with this game, but they almost threw it away in the second half. New Orleans’ offense was never going to struggle for the whole game, so it was a matter of time before they got going, but the Lions still have some things to figure out defensively. And they’re very lucky they got the craziest non-fumble call I’ve ever seen.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (1-0)

Preseason Rank: 9

Week 1 Result: 33-27 win over TB

Week 2 Matchup: at HOU

The Cincinnati Bengals defense got off to the exact start fans were hoping for. The addition of Boye Mafe and Dexter Lawrence II paid dividends. Four total turnovers and 282 total yards let up. The Bengals offense went two for five in the red zone; imagine finishing drives with six instead of three.

10. Los Angeles Rams (0-1)

Imago BALTIMORE, MD – DECEMBER 10: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 hands the ball off to wide receiver Puka Nacua 17 during the Los Angeles Rams game versus the Baltimore Ravens on December 10, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 10 Rams at Ravens EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon74923121077

Preseason Rank: 1

Week 1 Result: 27-7 loss to SF

Week 2 Matchup: vs NYG (MNF)

This was an embarrassing loss for the Los Angeles Rams, and they’re going to get punished for it in the rankings this week, but this is still the best roster in the NFL. If they come out next week at home against the New York Giants and don’t look great, I’ll be concerned, but for now, I’ll chalk it up to a flukey opening week loss in Australia.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0)

Preseason Rank: 16

Week 1 Result: 34-10 win over CLE

Week 2 Matchup: at DEN

Not much to say here. The Jacksonville Jaguars offense picked up right where it left off in 23025, absolutely dominating. Trevor Lawrence looked dominant, and the offensive line was stout.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Preseason Rank: 14

Week 1 Result: 31-10 win over DEN

Week 2 Matchup: vs IND (SNF)

This was a statement win for the Kansas City Chiefs. They came into this game as narrow favorites, but from start to finish, they absolutely dominated the Denver Broncos. Kenneth Walker looked fantastic, Patrick Mahomes had three total touchdowns and their defense was on fire. Huge win for KC.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

Preseason Rank: 8

Week 1 Result: 24-22 win over WAS

Week 2 Matchup: at TEN

I think the Washington Commanders are a really good team, so even though this game was close, it was a great win for Philly. There were a few speed bumps offensively, but they should iron those out sooner than later.

6. Houston Texans (0-1)

Preseason Rank: 2

Week 1 Result: 36-31 loss to BUF

Week 2 Matchup: vs CIN

Despite the loss, Houston Texans fans should be encouraged. The offense looked good with CJ Stroud at the helm. It was the biggest worry going into this season, but he kept up with Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense. The defense giving up 36 isn’t ideal, but it’s just Week 1. Expect them to settle in when they don’t have to play Allen right out of the gate.

5. Chicago Bears (1-0)

Preseason Rank: 12

Week 1 Result: 59-37 win over CAR

Week 2 Matchup: vs MIN

Wow. What a performance from Ben Johnson’s offense in Week 1 against a Carolina defense that many thought would be pretty good this year. This offense can score 40 on anybody, but the defense is still a small concern.

4. Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Kyle Hamilton 14 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_021 Copyright: xAMGx

Preseason Rank: 10

Week 1 Result: 41-23 win over IND

Week 2 Matchup: vs NO

All of the Baltimore Ravens’ playmakers were dialed in for the win over Indianapolis. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers all seemed to enjoy this new Declan Doyle offense. It’s exactly the type of start this team needed in the Jesse Minter era.

3. Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

Preseason Rank: 5

Week 1 Result: 13-10 win over NE

Week 2 Matchup: at ARI

The Seattle Seahawks lost Sam Darnold on the first drive of the season, and while their offense didn’t look great, their defense picked up right where it left off in the Super Bowl. Once Darnold returns, this team is going to be extremely dangerous.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Preseason Rank: 11

Week 1 Result: 27-7 win over LAR

Week 2 Matchup: vs MIA



The San Francisco 49ers sent a statement to the entire NFL that they’re for real. The roster is still loaded with talent, and head coach Kyle Shanahan is still one of the league’s best play-callers. So what exactly was the statement? Well, dominating the offseason “winners” in the Rams is a good start. Whether it was because of jet lag for the Rams or not. It doesn’t matter; San Francisco looked dominant.

1. Buffalo Bills

Preseason Rank: 3

Week 1 Result: 36-31 win over HOU

Week 2 Matchup: vs Detroit Lions (TNF)

The Buffalo Bills came out and made a statement in Week 1. Houston’s defense got the best of them last year, but Josh Allen learned from that game and looked like the complete freak of nature that he is. Buffalo earned the top spot this week.