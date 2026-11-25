It’s officially the best week of the football season. We have a game on Wednesday night, three games on Thanksgiving, a game on Friday and a near-full slate on Sunday. This week always delivers, and now it’s time for us to make our predictions for every single game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But first, a look at the standings after Week 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Hubbard: 107-55-1 (.660) – 7-6 last week

Daniel Rios: 100-62-1 (.617) – 9-4 last week

ADVERTISEMENT

Reubyn Coutinho: 100-62-1 (.617) – 10-3 last week

Fan Ranker Live · 2,697 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote 3 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

Now, let’s get into the picks for this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams

Zuma September 7, 2025: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love 10 warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions in Green Bay, WI. Packers defeated Lions, 27-13. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250908_zma_c04_109 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

Game Time: Wednesday at 8:00pm ET

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Watch: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Game Odds: LAR -2.5

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: Week 12 gets kicked off with a banger between the Packers and Rams tonight. The Rams are finding their stride, but when the Packers are hot, they’re one of the best teams in the league. I do think LA stops the run defensively and puts a ton of pressure on Jordan Love and wins a close one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final Score: Rams 25, Packers 22

Daniel Rios, Senior NFL Writer: We got some bangers to start off Week 12. Whoever loses this game essentially is out of the playoffs when looking at the NFC. Even with the Rams’ injuries on the offensive side of the ball, the run game is still dominant, and Sean McVay knows how to scheme up chunk plays. The Packers are a one-dimensional team on the offensive end, and that’ll be their demise. I expect the Rams to take away the deep ball for Green Bay, which will heavily limit them.

Final Score: Rams 24, Packers 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Reubyn Coutinho, Senior NFL Writer: Packers 21, Rams 18

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Game Time: Thursday at 1pm ET

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: CHI -2.5

Luke: This game should be fantastic. Both of these teams are hot right now, with high-scoring offenses and defenses that are much improved from last year. It will be close, but I trust Detroit’s offense to be more consistent throughout the game, because the Bears go through spells where they can’t get anything going.

Final Score: Lions 28, Bears 27

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel: Definitely the hardest game for me to predict. The Lions have been improving on the defensive end, but major injuries have impacted them. I trust the Bears offense to move the ball more effectively against the Lions’ defense than the Lions can against the Bears.

Final Score: Bears 27, Lions 20

Reubyn: Bears 28, Lions 21

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Icon Sportswire ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 21: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 looks for an open receiver during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 21, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Chargers at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169251221027

Game Time: Thursday at 4:30pm ET

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: DAL -8.5

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke: The Eagles just upset the Steelers, but the Cowboys’ offense is a completely different beast. No way Joe Milton keeps up with Dak Prescott.

Final Score: Cowboys 35, Eagles 17

Daniel: This is the perfect game to take a nap after dinner. I expect this game to be closer due to Vic Fangio still coaching the Eagles defense, and with the Cowboys defense being up and down (despite them looking more fluid recently). Give me the Cowboys, though; the offense is too dominant.

Final Score: Cowboys 23, Eagles 17

Reubyn: Cowboys 32, Eagles 26

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Game Time: Thursday at 8:20pm ET

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: BUF -3

Luke: Game of the year candidate on Thursday night. The Bills and Chiefs are the two best teams in the AFC right now, and they will clash on Thanksgiving night. This should be a legendary duel between two of the best quarterbacks in football, and the Bills have proven they can beat good teams while the Chiefs have not. Plus, Buffalo’s at home, so give me the Bills.

Final Score: Bills 30, Chiefs 24

Daniel: What a nightcap. We obviously know the history between these two teams, so we can expect a banger of a game. The Bills’ defense has looked better over the past month, but they haven’t played any top offenses. This will be the big test, and due to that uncertainty, I will lean Kansas City.

Final Score: Chiefs 31, Bills 27

Reubyn: Bills 24, Chiefs 23

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

Icon Sportswire DENVER, CO – JANUARY 04: Denver Head Coach, Sean Payton and Bo Nix 10 of the Denver Broncos, discuss a play during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on January 04, 2026. Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Chargers at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon202601011

Game Time: Friday at 3pm ET

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Game Odds: DEN -3.5

Luke: The Steelers benched Aaron Rodgers (who is now released by the team) in favor of Mason Rudolph. I never thought those words would come out of my mouth, but here we are. This offense was already bad, and now it’s going to be even worse, and they get a Denver team that is as hot as anyone right now.

Final Score: Broncos 31, Steelers 19

Daniel: Well, that was a surprise. Aaron Rodgers getting benched and then cut definitely changes this game. Expect this one to be low-scoring with both offenses having ugly games. Still, the Denver defense is more dominant, so I lean towards the Broncos.

Final Score: Broncos 17, Steelers 13

Reubyn: Broncos 21, Steelers 10

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: CIN -10

Luke: As much as it pains me to say it, my Saints s–k. It’s weird because they play horrible every game, but they somehow manage to stick around and have a chance at the end, but they almost never convert. This will be closer than the spread indicates, but Cincy takes it home.

Final Score: Bengals 27, Saints 23

Daniel: Shoutout to the Saints defense for giving an inspired performance against the Bears last week. Now they face Cincinnati coming off a loss, so you can expect the Bengals to come out swinging. The Bengals should win this one easily.

Final Score: Bengals 23, Saints 13

Reubyn: Bengals 25, Saints 19

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts

Icon Sportswire EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 28: Malik Nabers 1 of the New York Giants during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 28 Chargers at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25092818608

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: NYG -6.5

Luke: Giants. Next.

Final Score: Giants 29, Colts 20

Daniel: Definitely a cakewalk for the Giants. Good teams should blow out bad ones, so if the Giants want to be taken seriously as playoff contenders, they should win this game easily.

Final Score: Giants 24, Colts 10

Reubyn: Giants 28, Colts 19

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: NYJ -3.5

Luke: Could the Jets actually win back-to-back games? It seems like it. Miami doesn’t have Malik Willis, so they basically don’t have an offense, and they want that first overall pick.

Final Score: Jets 22, Dolphins 9

Daniel: The Dolphins are a scrappy team, but with Kyle McCord at the helm, the offense is flat. Give me New York to win back-to-back.

Final Score: Jets 23, Dolphins 13

Reubyn: Jets 21, Dolphins 9

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Icon Sportswire MINNEAPOLIS, MN – DECEMBER 25: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson 18 warms up before a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions on December 25, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 25 Lions at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20251225002

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: MIN -7

Luke: The Vikings just got rolled by the 49ers in Mexico City, and now they’re going to return home and take some of that anger out on Michael Penix. They might sack him 10 times on Sunday. Brian Flores is going to blitz every single play.

Final Score: Vikings 24, Falcons 6

Daniel: The Falcons are a bit more scrappy than people think and can get after the quarterback. We’ll see if they can do enough to impact the Vikings, but Minnesota is too talented to lose to Atlanta.

Final Score: Vikings 26, Falcons 17

Reubyn: Vikings 24, Falcons 10

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: JAX -14.5

Luke: The Jags just got embarrassed, but they get a great bounceback opportunity against Tennessee. The Titans’ offense has been playing well, but they’re no match for Jacksonville at home.

Final Score: Jaguars 28, Titans 20

Daniel: Jaguars win this one easily. Don’t expect Liam Coen to let his team come out flat after last week’s performance.

Final Score: Jaguars 31, Titans 17

Reubyn: Jaguars 35, Titans 15

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

Zuma January 12, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Houston Texans wide receiver NICO COLLINS 12 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260112_zsp_g257_047 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: HOU -6.5

Luke: I never left the Houston bandwagon. This is where they start their playoff push. They finally had a standout defensive performance, which should give them some more confidence, and their offense is playing well. Texans to the moon.

Final Score: Texans 31, Ravens 21

Daniel: HOUSTONNNNN HAS A CHANCE. They somehow can make a run to the playoffs, and they have to get it going with a win against the Ravens. Expect Will Anderson Jr. to dominate this game and help the Texans get even closer to the postseason.

Final Score: Texans 30, Ravens 24

Reubyn: Texans 28, Ravens 19

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

Game Time: Sunday at 4:05pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: LAC -1.5

Luke: Yeesh, this game is going to be ugly. Tommy DeVito is starting, which means the Patriots won’t have much juice offensively, and then the Chargers are the Chargers. I don’t know if this one will grace my TV on Sunday.

Final Score: Chargers 3, Patriots 2

Daniel: Luke is a silly one. This game will be ugly, and thank god the NFL flexed this game out of SNF. Still, Justin Herbert is better than Tommy DeVito. So, give me Chargers.

Final Score: Chargers 20, Patriots 17

Reubyn: Chargers 20, Patriots 11

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals

Imago LANDOVER, MARYLAND – AUGUST 14: Jayden Daniels 5 of the Washington Commanders before a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. Landover Northwest Stadium Maryland United States Copyright: xRogerxWimmer/ISIxPhotosx 9675

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: WSH -7.5

Luke: The Commanders just got a massive win, keeping their slim NFC East hopes alive, and now they get the Cardinals, who don’t have a quarterback. They should get another win and get closer and closer to the NFC East lead.

Final Score: Commanders 19, Cardinals 10

Daniel: Commanders are getting hot at the right time. Now they get a struggling Cardinals team to keep them in the race for the NFC East. They should get a win in Arizona.

Final Score: Commanders 27, Cardinals 17

Reubyn: Commanders 24, Cardinals 17

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: SF -3

Luke: San Fran has the hot hand right now, but it’s hard to ever count out the Seahawks, especially when they’re coming off a bye, and San Fran is flying back from Mexico. I still think the 49ers get it done, but it should be close.

Final Score: 49ers 23, Seahawks 21

Daniel: The 49ers are an absolute wagon right now. Even with the Seahawks being a dominant defense, it’s just hard to pick Seattle to come out on top. The offense has been too inconsistent to keep up with San Francisco. Now this game will be close because Mike Macdonald knows how to limit the 49ers’ offense.

Final Score: 49ers 20, Seahawks 17

Reubyn: 49ers 26, Seahawks 16

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

Icon Sportswire CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 28: Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. 44 reacts after scoring on a 28-yard touchdown pass during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on December 28, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Steelers at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228007

Game Time: Sunday at 8:20pm ET

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: CLE -4.5

Luke: I can’t believe I’m still betting on the Browns to win games in Week 12, but they should win this one.

Final Score: Browns 20, Raiders 16

Daniel: This one may not be as exciting to many in the country, but for Las Vegas and Cleveland fans, this is heaven. Both teams have reason to be excited for this season and the future. The Browns should come out on top, but all eyes will be on how Fernando Mendoza performs.

Final Score: Browns 23, Raiders 20

Reubyn: Raiders 27, Browns 26

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Game Time: Monday at 8:15pm ET

Where to Watch: ESPN

Game Odds: TB -3

Luke: This is a pivotal game in the NFC South race, and even though the Panthers have the hot hand right now, I’m taking Tampa. Their defense should be able to shut Bryce Young down.

Final Score: Buccaneers 17, Panthers 13

Daniel: What a big game for the NFC South. As much as I like the Buccaneers’ defense, the offense is just horrid with Baker Mayfield at the helm. With that in mind, Bryce Young should have enough to squeak out a win on the road.

Final Score: Panthers 20, Buccaneers 13

Reubyn: Bucs 28, Panthers 14